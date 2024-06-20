Pompa Program Announces New Insights Into What Causes Thyroid Conditions

Dr. Daniel Pompa Shares Studies that Show that Heavy Metals Are The Driving Factor Behind The Increase in Thyroid Conditions

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / In his detailed blog titled "What Is Driving The Increase In Thyroid Conditions - Heavy Metals", Dr. Daniel Pompa, founder of the Pompa Program, the world leader in cellular detox and cellular healing, references studies on how heavy metals are the driving factor behind the uptick in thyroid conditions.





Pompa Program Logo





The growing incidence of thyroid conditions can largely be attributed to the toxic levels of heavy metals in our environment. When they enter the body, these harmful substances disrupt the proper functioning of the thyroid gland by inhibiting the conversion of T4 to T3.

Studies have shown that heavy metals also cause autoimmune thyroid conditions. Autoimmune thyroid conditions are a group of disorders that occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid gland. This leads to inflammation, thyroid dysfunction, and an increase in autoantibodies.

Furthermore, heavy metals cause inflammation in cellular membranes. This inflammation doesn't just affect the membrane itself, but it also alters the shape of hormone receptors present on the membrane. As a result, hormones such as thyroid hormone are unable to effectively communicate with the cell, leading to a condition called thyroid hormone resistance.

Moreover, heavy metals have the ability to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, especially when paired with glyphosate. This allows heavy metals like mercury to accumulate in crucial areas such as the hypothalamus, affecting not just the thyroid, but also the entire endocrine system.

To truly address this issue, we must remove these heavy metals from our bodies and brains. By addressing heavy metal toxicity with Dr. Pompa's 5Rs, we can pave the way for the body to naturally restore normal thyroid hormone function.

Visit our blog for details and to read more about research studies and recommendations on how to remove heavy metals from the body and optimize thyroid function. Also visit https://pompaprogram.com to find out more about the Pompa Program.

About Pompa Program

The Pompa Program provides a holistic approach to wellness focusing on cellular inflammation and other interferences to allow the body to heal naturally. The Pompa Program aims to restore balance, enhance vitality, and support long-term wellness through a systemic approach that educates and empowers clients, transforming their lives through sustainable wellness practices

Information provided is for general purposes and not intended to provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please seek the advice of a healthcare professional for your specific health concerns. Individual results may vary. Statements are not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat, or cure any disease.

Contact Information

Hannah Kohut

Marketing Manager

hannah.kohut@pompaprogram.com

7089905233

SOURCE: Pompa Program

View the original press release on newswire.com.