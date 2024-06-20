41@100: Three Historic Days Hosted by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation Celebrated President George H.W. Bush's 100th Birthday and Lasting Legacy of Service

Bush family members, distinguished alumni of President George H.W. Bush's administration, key supporters and thousands of community members came together to remember the 41st president of the United States during what would have been his 100th birthday week.

From June 11 - 13, 2024, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation hosted 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush for Bush 41 alumni, Bush Foundation supporters and thousands of community members at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, Texas. They had one goal in mind: commemorate President George H.W. Bush's extraordinary life, achievements and legacy of service during what would have been his 100th birthday week.

"As President Bush demonstrated throughout his remarkable life, service can unite and uplift our country," said Secretary Andrew H. Card, Jr., CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. "We're thrilled with how the community supported President Bush's legacy of selfless service on what would have been his centennial birthday. We hope he continues to serve as an inspiration for generations to come."

JUNE 11, 2024: BUSH 41 ADMINISTRATION ALUMNI REUNION DAY

The first day of the centennial celebration brought together alumni of the George H.W. Bush administration, including individuals who worked for President Bush at any time throughout his life of service. View photos and b-roll.

Conversation with Secretary Robert M. Gates and Secretary Andrew H. Card, Jr.: Governor Jeb Bush moderated a conversation between Secretary Robert M. Gates, former U.S. Secretary of Defense and former Dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University, and Secretary Andrew H. Card Jr., CEO of George & Barbara Bush Foundation, former Secretary of Transportation for President George H.W. Bush, and former Dean of Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. They discussed the many ways President Bush made America and our world a safer, better place to live. They told behind-the-scenes stories from Bush's presidency, with a recurring theme of how President Bush was not only an outstanding leader, but also an empathetic human. Watch the recording on the Bush Foundation's website: GeorgeAndBarbaraBush.org/41at100.

41 Alumni Reunion Dinner featuring the Gatlin Brothers: Fred McClure, former assistant for legislative affairs for President George H.W. Bush, and associate vice president of Leadership & Engagement at Texas A&M University, served as Master of Ceremonies. Secretary Card kicked off the evening with a warm welcome. The Gatlin Brothers, who were not only one of President Bush's favorite bands but were also his close friends, gave an energetic performance.

JUNE 12, 2024: PRESIDENT BUSH'S 100TH BIRTHDAY AND A DAY OF GRATITUDE

The second day of the centennial celebration welcomed Bush family members and key supporters. View photos.

Wreath-laying ceremony: The day began with Bush family members and senior White House staff participating in a special wreath-laying ceremony at President Bush's gravesite located on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Center on Texas A&M's University's campus.

Book Launch and Conversation: Attendees were treated to an exclusive book debut and conversation with Jon Meacham, Pulitzer-Prize winning biographer, and Jean Becker, former Chief of Staff to President Bush and New York Times bestselling author, about their respective books about President Bush. Meacham and Becker regaled attendees with memories and stories about their interactions with President Bush over the years, which resulted in lots of laughter from the audience. Each story also demonstrated President Bush's kindness, optimism and strong character. Watch the recording on the Bush Foundation's website: GeorgeAndBarbaraBush.org/41at100.

Attendees were treated to an exclusive book debut and conversation with Jon Meacham, Pulitzer-Prize winning biographer, and Jean Becker, former Chief of Staff to President Bush and New York Times bestselling author, about their respective books about President Bush. Meacham and Becker regaled attendees with memories and stories about their interactions with President Bush over the years, which resulted in lots of laughter from the audience. Each story also demonstrated President Bush's kindness, optimism and strong character. Watch the recording on the Bush Foundation's website: GeorgeAndBarbaraBush.org/41at100. Centennial Celebration Dinner: The evening came to an exciting close with an invitation-only Centennial Celebration Dinner at the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion, the newest addition to the George H.W. Bush Library & Museum. President George W. Bush; Secretary Andrew H. Card, Jr., CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, former Secretary of Transportation for President George H.W. Bush, and former White House Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush; and Mark Welsh, Texas A&M University President, made remarks. Bush family members Doro Bush Koch, Governor Jeb Bush, and Neil Bush gave touching tributes, and Lauren Bush Lauren gave a heartfelt memorial toast. There was also a rendition of "Amazing Grace" from Grammy Award-winning The Oak Ridge Boys.

JUNE 13, 2024: COMMUNITY CELEBRATION DAY

Over 4,000 community members joined the George & Barbara Bush Foundation for a day packed full of free, family-friendly activities. View photos and b-roll.

Grand Opening of the Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion: The new Marine One/4141 Locomotive Pavilion is a 29,000-square-foot building at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum on the Texas A&M campus featuring the retired Marine One helicopter flown frequently by President and Mrs. Bush during their time in office, and the Union Pacific 4141 Locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, and led President Bush's funeral train from Houston to his final resting place on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Bush Family Parachute Jumps: The jumps commemorated President Bush's love for adventure and the parachute jumps he did himself on his birthday every five years from ages 75 to 90. Several Bush family members jumped, including Neil Bush, Pierce Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, George P. Bush and more, plus Secretary Andrew H. Card Jr., CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation. Several of the grandkids jumped with Mike Elliott, a former member of the Army's Golden Knights Parachute Team and founder of the All Veteran Group.

Birthday Cake and Ice Cream Reception with Sully the Service Dog: Nothing says happy birthday like cake and Blue Bell ice cream in the Rotunda of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum. The president's former service dog and loyal best friend, Sully, made a special appearance alongside Reveille, Texas A&M University's mascot.

President Bush's Grandchildren Panel: During a panel discussion, "Looking Forward: Carrying the Mantle of Service into the Future," the Bush grandchildren reflected on memories and expressed deep gratitude to their grandparents for giving them the freedom to pursue their own paths to public service. Through stories that brought both laughter and tears, they reminded the crowd that President Bush never took himself too seriously and lived his life to the absolute fullest. Panel members included George P. Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Pierce Bush, Walker Bush, Sam LeBlond (Emcee), Ellie Sosa, Robert Koch, and Gigi Koch. Watch the recording on the Bush Foundation's website: GeorgeAndBarbaraBush.org/41at100.

During a panel discussion, "Looking Forward: Carrying the Mantle of Service into the Future," the Bush grandchildren reflected on memories and expressed deep gratitude to their grandparents for giving them the freedom to pursue their own paths to public service. Through stories that brought both laughter and tears, they reminded the crowd that President Bush never took himself too seriously and lived his life to the absolute fullest. Panel members included George P. Bush, Lauren Bush Lauren, Pierce Bush, Walker Bush, Sam LeBlond (Emcee), Ellie Sosa, Robert Koch, and Gigi Koch. Watch the recording on the Bush Foundation's website: GeorgeAndBarbaraBush.org/41at100. Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett Concert: The birthday festivities concluded with a country music concert co-headlined by Texas singer-songwriters and Texas A&M alumni Robert Earl Keen '78 and Lyle Lovett '79. Pre-concert entertainment included a performance by Texas singer-songwriter and Aggie alumni Max Stalling and the Texas A&M University's Yell Leaders leading a Fightin' Texas Aggie Yell Practice.

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation appreciates the Bush 41 alumni, Bush Foundation supporters and fellow citizens who came out for their historic centennial celebration to remember President Bush's life, leadership and legacy. As President Bush said, "There can be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others."

About the George & Barbara Bush Foundation

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation strives to preserve the historic legacies of President and Mrs. Bush, primarily by supporting and promoting education and service-oriented programs at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum and The Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M University. The Center creates unique and life-changing opportunities that bring together and connect world leaders, students, public policy experts, business executives, and current officeholders. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org.

About 41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush

The George & Barbara Bush Foundation launched "41@100: A Celebration of George H.W. Bush" to honor the 100th anniversary of George H.W. Bush's birth. The centennial runs through December 31, 2024, and will feature a schedule of events for Bush Alumni and the community to celebrate the extraordinary life and achievements of President Bush. More at www.georgeandbarbarabush.org/41at100.

