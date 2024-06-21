Envision Energy Releases 2024 Net Zero Action Report Highlighting Global Decarbonization Achievements

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, has unveiled its 2024 Net Zero Action Report in Intersolar, declaring its second consecutive year of carbon-neutral operations on a global scale. The report underscores Envision's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by 2028 and its long-term goal of Net Zero emissions by 2040.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimates that to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, the global energy sector needs to transition towards renewables at an accelerated rate. According to World Energy Transitions Outlook 2022, increasing the share of renewables in power generation from the current 28% to 86% by 2050. Decarbonizing industries, which are responsible for a significant portion of global emissions, is crucial.

The report arrives exactly at the time when green energy technology has matured, with costs continuing to decrease. To enhance product competitiveness and drive the green energy transition, Envision emphasizes the need for leading businesses to take decisive action towards Net Zero initiatives, setting industry benchmarks for decarbonization.

A Bold Path to Zero Carbon

As part of the mission to help humanity solve the challenges of a sustainable future, Envision has laid out an ambitious roadmap to net zero and have achieved success. As of 2023, Envision obtained 99% of its power from renewables, aiming to use 100% renewable electricity by 2025. The direct supply of green electricity is the key to breaking through carbon barriers. Envision is actively promoting low-carbon energy use and green transformation to reduce the carbon footprint of products. In the past year, Envision has implemented more than 20 energy-saving strategies at its plants, use on-site and off-site renewables, and then carbon offsets and removal, to achieve operational carbon neutrality with the help of EnOS Ark energy and carbon management system, which is not only managing emissions at our many factories and offices - it's also helping hundreds of its suppliers navigate their net zero transitions.

Pioneering the Net Zero Industrial Park Model

The industrial sector's deep dive into Net Zero transformation is made possible by Envision's innovative Net Zero Industrial Park model. First launched in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, in 2022, the park's fusion of renewable energy system and low-carbon manufacturing solutions has set a new standard for green industrial systems. The park creates the industrial scale off-grid solution and unlocks the full development potential of renewable energy without constraints of grid connectivity. By 2023, the model has proliferated with Envision's green hydrogen project in Chifeng, becoming the world's first and largest commercial scale green hydrogen and ammonia project. The project aims to produce 1.5 million tons of green hydrogen-ammonia annually, with the first phase of 300,000 tons already in operation. This Net Zero Industrial Park model has now expanded to Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. With the largest commercial green hydrogen project under its belt and the first Net Zero industrial park, Envision is the only company to receive two awards at COP28 as an "Energy Transition Changemaker."

Cultivating a Global Net Zero Network

Envision's ambition goes beyond being a Net Zero technology pioneer; it aims to become a Net Zero technology partner for diverse industries. Envision is providing integrated Net Zero energy services for various sectors, serving Microsoft, Saint-Gobain, Nike etc.

In the healthcare industry, Envision signed a renewable energy supply agreement with five Global healthcare leaders - AstraZeneca, Lonza, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Roche, to offer them 100% green electricity, aiding their low-carbon green transformation. In the energy and chemical sector, Envision is working with BASF on a dynamic new process to convert green hydrogen and CO2 into clean e-methanol, a clean-burning and highly versatile fuel with the potential to transform the energy and industrial sectors.

Exceptional Net Zero Achievements

Envision Energy's efforts in leading the global green energy transformation have earned it a place in TIME "2024 Most Influential Companies" list as a "Green Giant". The company has also awarded EcoVadis Gold Rating for its outstanding sustainability practices in the top 4% globally. Furthermore, Envision has been the first Chinese new energy company to receive a leadership rating (A-) from CDP and has been on the CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for two consecutive years. For two years in a row, Envision has received more wind turbine orders than any other company in the world, with cumulatively installation of over 60GW wind turbine power, with a combined output of almost 360TWh, saving 280 million tons of CO2 - the equivalent of 110 million tons of coal. The company also ranked by Bloomberg BNEF as Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer in 2024 Q2.

Today's release of the Net Zero Action Report unveils the "true scripture" of decarbonization, marking Envision's second consecutive year of achieving operational carbon neutrality. The company have been solidifying its global influence by setting its sights even higher, aiming for carbon neutrality across its higher value chain and reaching Net Zero carbon goals.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-releases-2024-net-zero-action-report-highlighting-global-decarbonization-achievements-302178565.html