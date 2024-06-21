Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results

based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

Director Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Votes

For: Votes

Withheld: Jaime Guillen 8,886,119 1,155,306 88.49% 11.51% James V. Lawless 8,884,873 1,156,552 88.48% 11.52% Marc Murnaghan 8,890,436 1,150,989 88.54% 11.46% Marcela Paredes de Vásquez 8,878,715 1,162,710 88.42% 11.58% Catherine Fagnan 8,865,120 1,176,305 88.29% 11.71% Adarsh P. Mehta 8,888,570 1,152,855 88.52% 11.48%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), 3 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects now in operation (~35 MW).

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

