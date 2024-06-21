Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024
WKN: A3DQXW | ISIN: CA73108L1013
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2024 00:14 Uhr
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Results of Director Elections at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all six director nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held via live video webcast today. Each director will hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. The following are the voting results

based on proxies received and a vote by online ballot:

Director

Number of Votes

Percentage of Votes

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Votes
For:

Votes
Withheld:

Jaime Guillen

8,886,119

1,155,306

88.49%

11.51%

James V. Lawless

8,884,873

1,156,552

88.48%

11.52%

Marc Murnaghan

8,890,436

1,150,989

88.54%

11.46%

Marcela Paredes de Vásquez

8,878,715

1,162,710

88.42%

11.58%

Catherine Fagnan

8,865,120

1,176,305

88.29%

11.71%

Adarsh P. Mehta

8,888,570

1,152,855

88.52%

11.48%

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (formerly, Polaris Infrastructure Inc.) is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America.

The Company's operations are in 5 Latin American countries and include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), 3 run-of-river hydroelectric plants (~33 MW), and 3 solar (photovoltaic) projects now in operation (~35 MW).

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
