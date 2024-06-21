V Channels Media And Palm Springs International ShortFest Join Forces To Provide Filmmakers With A Unique Opportunity - To Have Their Movie Project Fully Funded And Distributed By V Channels Media

BEVERLY HILLS, CA and PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / V Channels has joined with the Palm Springs International ShortFest to award an independent filmmaker the opportunity to have their film fully financed, marketed, and distributed up to $40,000 by V Channels.

As a presenting sponsor of ShortFest, V Channels on its own behalf will select a winning script from the more than 6,700 filmmakers who submitted a film to the 2024 ShortFest and choose to enter this V Channels sponsored competition. For this selection, each of the entrants from ShortFest will be provided a link to the V Channels' website where they can upload their script. The winning filmmaker will then have their script financed by V Channels. Following the winning script's financing and production, V Channels will also assist in marketing the project, distributing the movie on streaming platforms and its massive V Channels' YouTube platform .

"I am extremely excited to join with the Palm Springs International ShortFest to sponsor this unique opportunity for a rising filmmaker attending to underwrite the production of their movie. V Channels is becoming known throughout the independent filmmaking opportunity as a studio that is all about cultivating new independent filmmakers by supporting them with financing, distribution and significant visibility. Importantly, V Channels provides filmmakers with total creative control and makes each filmmaker an equal partner as revenues are generated. We urge filmmakers everywhere to attend ShortFest - and be sure to bring their scripts!" said Niccolo Messina, CEO of V Channels.

"We're thrilled to have V Channels Media as a presenting sponsor this year and can't wait to see the winner of their scriptwriting competition," said Lili Rodriguez, Artistic Director of the Palm Springs International ShortFest. "With the abundance of talent at ShortFest, this is a fantastic opportunity for creative minds to shine and share their stories."

Sponsored by the City of Palm Springs, screenings for the Palm Springs International ShortFest will be presented at the Regal Palm Springs from June 18-24, 2024. The ShortFest Forum features panels, roundtables, and interactive events with entertainment industry insiders, budding filmmakers, and additional distinguished guests from June 21-23 at the Renaissance Hotel. The festival will screen 52 curated programs showcasing 310 films from 63 countries and territories.ShortFest remains a key indicator for awards recognition, with over 100 of its past-presented films going on to receive Academy Award® nominations.

Founded in 2019 by global technology executive Niccolo Messina, V Channels is breaking new ground in the production and distribution of independent films and documentary content. Since its inception, the independent entertainment studio has premiered over 100 original movies and 60 documentaries on its own YouTube channel, amassing more than 6 billion streams worldwide. V Channels has also licensed select titles from its vast library to major digital streaming platforms worldwide, further demonstrating the company's successful production and distribution formula aimed at empowering emerging filmmakers and reshaping the traditional movie distribution landscape. Visit www.vchannelsmedia.com.

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF's Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards® and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization's mission by nurturing and encouraging new?filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.?For more on the Palm Springs International Film Society and its festival events, please visit https://www.psfilmfest.org.

