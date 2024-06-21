Partners Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Partners Group opens office in Hong Kong



21.06.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 21 June 2024 Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has expanded its Asian presence with the opening of an office in Hong Kong. This represents Partners Group's seventh office in Asia and brings its total number of offices worldwide to 21. Kevin Lu, Partner and Chairman of Asia, comments: "We are very pleased to add a Hong Kong office to our regional footprint. As a major economic center and regional hub for the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong has a key role to play for private markets. We have seen a significant increase in investor appetite for private markets in the Greater China Area and look forward to deepening our relationships with clients and investment partners here." Partners Group has appointed Henry Chui to head the Hong Kong office, in addition to his role as Head of Private Wealth APAC. Henry will manage a dedicated team focusing on the firm's client activities in Hong Kong and the Greater China Area and strengthening its existing network of client and investment partner relationships. A particular priority for the team will be expanding the firm's private wealth client base by adding strategic distribution partners locally for its suite of private markets solutions, including its evergreen funds. Henry Chui, Head of Private Wealth APAC and Head of the Hong Kong Office, adds: "Individual investors in Asia are increasingly looking to private markets as a means to access the real economy. Having boots on the ground in Hong Kong is important to provide local coverage to our distribution partners in the Greater China Area and complements our coverage across the rest of the region." Partners Group first established its presence in Asia in 2004 with the opening of its Singapore office, which serves as the firm's regional headquarters. Today, Partners Group employs more than 550 people across the region in its offices in Manila, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. Partners Group's Hong Kong office address: Partners Group (Hong Kong) Private Limited Suites 21-22, 18F Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark 15 Queen's Road Central Hong Kong About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with 1'900 professionals and approximately USD 150 billion in assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn . Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com



End of Media Release

