Ojjo makes a unique truss system that reportedly uses half the steel of a conventional foundation and a design that minimizes grading requirements. From pv magazine USA Nextracker, a global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, has acquired Ojjo in an all-cash transaction for approximately $119 million. Ojjo is a California-based renewable energy company specializing in unique truss systems that use half the steel of a conventional foundation and a design that reportedly minimizes grading requirements in utility-scale projects. The foundation company was founded by Jack ...

