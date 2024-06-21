DJ Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker 21-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2024 Travis Perkins plc Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside our existing Corporate Broker, Citi, with immediate effect. For further information please contact: Travis Perkins plc Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer Tel: +44 (0) 7990 088548 Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations Citi (Joint Corporate Broker) Andrew Seaton Robert Redshaw Peter Catterall RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Mark Dickenson Elliot Thomas Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 Daniel Saveski FGS Global (Financial PR Advisors) Faeth Birch Jenny Davey Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 James Gray

