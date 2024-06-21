Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
21.06.24
09:10 Uhr
9,550 Euro
+0,050
+0,53 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5509,85010:09
Dow Jones News
21.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker

DJ Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Appointment of joint corporate broker 
21-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
21 June 2024 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker 
 
Travis Perkins plc, a leading partner to the construction industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC 
Capital Markets as Joint Corporate Broker, alongside our existing Corporate Broker, Citi, with immediate effect. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
Travis Perkins plc 
 
Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer 
                         Tel: +44 (0) 7990 088548 
Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations 
 
Citi (Joint Corporate Broker) 
Andrew Seaton 
Robert Redshaw 
Peter Catterall 
 
RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) 
Mark Dickenson 
Elliot Thomas                   Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000 
Daniel Saveski 
 
FGS Global (Financial PR Advisors) 
Faeth Birch 
Jenny Davey                    Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3801 
James Gray

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  329293 
EQS News ID:  1930067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.