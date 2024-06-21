

Figure 1. Manual audit process and enhanced audit process using AI



Figure 2. An image of the automatically detected water facility symbols, etc. and list generated by the AI Audit Application

KAWASAKI, Japan, June 21, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Japan developed an AI-powered design audit system for water supply facility construction designs with Kobe City Waterworks Bureau. It streamlines and automates the audit process by detecting water supply facility symbols, and other relevant information on construction designs automatically. This innovative system, known as the AI Audit Application is the first of its kind in Japan and will be available on July 1, 2024.Kobe City Waterworks Bureau has been actively implementing initiatives to improve convenience for construction contractors, including the introduction of electronic applications and remote auditing for simple water supply facility construction projects for households.However, the large volume of applications, approximately 6,000 annually, has placed a significant strain on human resources dedicated to manual design audit.System overviewThe AI Audit Application utilizes AI-powered image analysis technology to automatically detect approximately 30 types of water supply facility symbols, including information such as pipe diameter, type, and installation year, from construction designs.The detected information is then displayed on the design along with a list.Staff members perform a final audit based on the water supply facility construction implementation standards set by Kobe City.This system is expected to significantly reduce the workload for staff, shorten the time spent for auditing, and improve the accuracy of construction designs through consistent correction instructions to construction contractors.Future PlansFujitsu Japan will continue to contribute to solving various social issues through the utilization of AI and digital technologies.The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.