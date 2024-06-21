Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Online casino Malaysia me88 announced a new partnership with Conor McGregor, bringing the multi-weight UFC Champion on as its brand ambassador.

Figure 1 Conor McGregor has officially become me88 Brand Ambassador

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/213702_61ff41ec448ab8a3_001full.jpg

Conor McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to hold UFC Championships in Featherweight and Lightweight classes simultaneously.

During the interview with Conor McGregor, he unveiled that he chose to join me88 as its brand ambassador because me88 is one of very few online casinos of Malaysia that hold an operating license from Gaming Curacao, one of the most prestigious licenses in the online gaming industry.

Figure 2 Conor McGregor expressed his excitement in the promotional video

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/213702_61ff41ec448ab8a3_002full.jpg

James Snider, the spokesperson for the online casino Malaysia said, "We are thrilled to embark on this journey with one of the most influential persons in the world. With Conor McGregor as our brand ambassador and an operating license from Gaming Curacao, we at me88 are poised to provide a safe and secure gaming experience to enthusiasts around the world."

About me88 Online Casino Malaysia

me88 is a trusted online casino Malaysia that has been operating in the online gaming industry for more than 5 years. Throughout these years, me88 has garnered support and recognition of both players and gambling regulators, including esteemed bodies like Gaming Curacao, UK Gaming Commission, BMM Testlabs, and Iovation. The continuous support from both players and industry professionals drives me88 towards its ultimate goal of becoming more than just an online casino Malaysia - its aims to be the leading entertainment hub for online gambling enthusiasts worldwide.

Figure 3 me88's brand ambassadors and celebrities

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10004/213702_61ff41ec448ab8a3_003full.jpg

Official Website: https://me88.com/

Instagram: instagram.com/me88.official/

Email: marketing@me88.com

Name: Eric Tan

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/213702

SOURCE: OKE Distributor SDN BHD