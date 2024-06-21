Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2QM5Q | ISIN: US0512761034
21.06.24
08:04 Uhr
0,670 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
21.06.2024
Augusta Gold Corp.: Augusta Gold Announces Results Of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's management information circular and proxy statement for the Meeting (the "Proxy Statement"), have been approved. These matters included:

  • Electing each of the Company's five nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;
  • Approving all unallocated options under the Company's current stock option plan, as described in the Proxy Statement; and

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Richard Warke

38,827,841

99.75 %

95,694

0.25 %

Donald Taylor

38,870,454

99.86 %

53,081

0.14 %

Lenard Boggio

38,876,812

99.88 %

46,723

0.12 %

John Boehner

38,692,461

99.41 %

231,074

0.59 %

Daniel Earle

38,828,488

99.76 %

95,047

0.24 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
