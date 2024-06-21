An international research team has proposed to use recyclable biomass-digested polymers as a material for PV coatings and encapsulants. The scientists developed a coating for PV cells that reportedly allows an increase in power output of up to 10%. An international research team has investigated the use of recyclable biomass-digested polymers for the manufacturing of coating and encapsulants for PV cells. Digestate polymers are materials released during anaerobic digestion processes, which break down organic material in the absence of oxygen. Those processes can be used for electricity generation, ...

