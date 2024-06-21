This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice Johanna Snickars, Chief Communications Officer & Brand Officer at Alight Energy. She says cimbing the traditional career ladder was a fun, challenging, and steep development curve. "I started to feel like I wanted to have a more purpose-driven job where I could see how my contributions made a positive impact on the world," she also states. I've worked with communications for 15 years, in PR agencies and heading up communications at companies such as Microsoft and Ericsson. Climbing the traditional career ladder was a fun, challenging, and steep ...

