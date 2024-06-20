ALSTOM SA: All resolutions approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Split of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

All resolutions approved at the Combined Shareholders' Meeting - Split of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer



20 June 2024 - Alstom's Combined Shareholders' Meeting took place today, 20 June 2024, under the Chairmanship of Henri Poupart-Lafarge, and was broadcasted live on Alstom's website. The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was an opportunity to review the highlights of the 2023/24 financial year and to present developments in the Group's Climate Strategy.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting approved all the proposed resolutions, including the annual accounts for the year ended 31 March 2024, the remuneration of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer as well as all the resolutions related to the delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

Furthermore, the Combined Shareholders' Meeting renewed the mandate as Board member of Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, represented by Ms. Kim Thomassin, and also approved the appointments of Mr. Jay Walder and Mr. Philippe Petitcolin, as Board members for a four-year term.

As announced on November 15, 2023, the Board of Directors, which met immediately after the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, split the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. It has appointed Mr. Philippe Petitcolin as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the duration of his term as Board member, the position as Chief Executive Officer being fulfilled by Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge for the duration of his term as Board member. The Board of Directors also renewed Mr. Benoit Raillard as Observer for a new four-year term.

The Board of Directors paid tribute to the contribution of Henri Poupart-Lafarge as Chairman over the last 8 years, during which Alstom has achieved a clear leadership of its sector.

"The split of the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer is a good decision. After eight years and more than two terms as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and as the Board of Directors has expanded to include new reference shareholders, it will strengthen the commitment of the Board of Directors. This change in governance will also allow the Group to continue its transformation dynamics. I am delighted with the appointment of Philippe Petitcolin as Chairman " said Henri Poupart-Lafarge.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for its trust. I will strive to ensure that the Board supports the Group in all its developments to make it a leader in sustainable mobility that creates value for its shareholders. I am delighted to be working with Henri Poupart-Lafarge in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer " Philippe Petitcolin added.

Alstom's Board of Directors is now composed of 12 Board members: Mr. Henri Poupart-Lafarge, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Philippe Petitcolin, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bpifrance Investissement*, represented by Mr. José Gonzalo, Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec, represented by Ms. Kim Thomassin, Ms. Bi Yong Chungunco*, Ms. Clotilde Delbos*, Mr. Daniel Garcia Molina (Board member representing employees), Mr. Gilles Guilbon (Board member representing employees), Ms. Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*, Mr. Baudouin Prot*, Ms. Sylvie Rucar* and Mr. Jay Walder*.

The Board of Directors also includes an Observer, Mr. Benoit Raillard.

The Board of Directors is composed of 50% women and 80% independent Board members**.

*Independent Board member

**Excluding Board members representing employees

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.