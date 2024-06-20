Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024
Oportun Financial Corporation: Oportun Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven fintech, today announced that on June 14, 2024, it granted a total of 142,478 restricted stock units to 39 new employees who joined Oportun in 2024. The grants were made from the Oportun 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The restricted stock unit awards either have a (i) four-year vesting term and 25% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in twelve substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date, or a (ii) three-year vesting term and approximately 33% will vest on the one-year anniversary of the grant date, with the balance vesting in eight substantially equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment or service through each vesting date.

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven fintech that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $18.2 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.


