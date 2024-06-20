Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Results of 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) ("Aura" or the "Company"), announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 20, 2024, via live webcast.
Votes at the Meeting
For additional details on these matters, please see the management information circular of the Company dated May 9, 2024, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the "Management Information Circular").
1. Election of Directors. Voting results for the election of Directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Paulo de Brito
|Carried
|51.582.825
|99.995%
|2.734
|0.005%
|Paulo de Brito Filho
|Carried
|50.036.151
|96.996%
|1.549.408
|3.004%
|Stephen Keith
|Carried
|51.580.320
|99.990%
|5.239
|0.010%
|Pedro Turqueto
|Carried
|51.583.320
|99.996%
|2.239
|0.004%
|Richmond Fenn
|Carried
|51.583.320
|99.996%
|2.239
|0.004%
|Fabio Luis Ribeiro
|Carried
|51.583.320
|99.996%
|2.239
|0.004%
|Bruno Mauad
|Carried
|50.052.644
|97.028%
|1.532.915
|2.972%
2. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors. Voting results for the appointment of KPMG LLP and KPMG Auditores Independentes Ltda., as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board to fix their remuneration, are as follows:
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Withheld
|% Withheld
|Carried
|51,810,828
|99.999%
|388
|0.001%
3. New Omnibus Incentive Plan. Voting results for the approval, with or without variation, of the adoption of a new omnibus incentive plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular, are as follows:
|Outcome
|For
|% For
|Against
|% Against
|Carried
|49,291,073
|95.552%
|2,294,486
|4.448%
