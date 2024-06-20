Brookfield Business Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Corporation (the "Corporation") (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) today announced that all ten nominees proposed for election to the board of directors of the Corporation by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("Exchangeable Shares") and holders of class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2024 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



In accordance with the Corporation's articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 218,863,341 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the ten directors:

Director Nominee Votes For

% Votes Withheld

% Cyrus Madon 287,216,951 99.91 248,837 0.09 Jeffrey Blidner 281,259,898 97.84 6,205,890 2.16 David Court 286,943,397 99.82 522,391 0.18 Stephen Girsky 286,512,904 99.67 952,884 0.33 David Hamill 286,799,529 99.77 666,259 0.23 Anne Ruth Herkes 286,943,804 99.82 521,984 0.18 John Lacey 282,305,090 98.20 5,160,698 1.80 Don Mackenzie 287,436,929 99.99 28,859 0.01 Michael Warren 287,436,883 99.99 28,905 0.01 Patricia Zuccotti 287,425,749 99.99 40,039 0.01

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

