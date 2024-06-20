Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.: Lithium Argentina Reports 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general and special meeting held on June 20, 2024 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, the eight director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the "Circular") were also re-elected as directors to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Director Nominees Votes For Votes Withheld John Kanellitsas 57,418,374 (95.19%) 2,901,604 (4.81%) Sam Pigott 59,108,709 (97.99%) 1,211,269 (2.01%) George Ireland 53,677,512 (88.99%) 6,642,466 (11.01%) Diego Lopez Casanello 59,430,054 (98.52%) 889,924 (1.48%) Robert Doyle 59,402,761 (98.48%) 917,217 (1.52%) Franco Mignacco 59,168,249 (98.09%) 1,151,730 (1.91%) Monica Moretto 59,537,448 (98.70%) 782,531 (1.30%) Calum Morrison 59,411,593 (98.49%) 908,387 (1.51%)

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders also set the size of the Board of Directors at eight, re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor and approved amendments to the Company's amended and restated incentive plan and its approach to executive compensation.

Detailed voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Please refer to the Circular for more detailed information, available on the Company's website (www.lithiumamericas.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT LITHIUM ARGENTINA

Lithium Argentina is an emerging producer of lithium carbonate for use primarily in lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles. The Company, in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., is ramping up production of the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine operation in Argentina and advancing development of additional lithium resources in the region. Lithium Argentina currently trades on the TSX and on the NYSE, under the ticker symbol "LAAC."



