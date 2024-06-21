In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM), the OPIS benchmark for polysilicon outside China, was assessed at $22. 567/kg this week, unchanged from the previous week on the back of buy-sell indications heard. The price has held steady for four consecutive weeks. According to a source knowledgeable about the polysilicon market outside of China, the trading status of global polysilicon in the spot markets is currently largely stagnant, with buyers awaiting the preliminary ...

