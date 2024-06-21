Seventh Brunch, a restaurant chain based in Portugal, has just been named the best brunch in Lisbon by Tripadvisor. Additionally, the chain has received the prestigious Travellers' Choice Award, which highlights the top 10% of restaurants worldwide. Since its inception, Seventh Brunch's restaurants have consistently ranked highly on Tripadvisor in the cities where they are located.

Seventh Brunch has stood out by offering a unique and high-quality gastronomic experience. With a varied and creative menu that combines brunch dishes with international influences, Seventh Brunch has won over customers' palates and the admiration of food critics. This recognition reaffirms its position as the best brunch in Lisbon.

The recognition from Tripadvisor and the Travellers' Choice Award are a reflection of Seventh Brunch's commitment to providing an exceptional experience for its customers. With impeccable service and a cozy atmosphere, the chain's restaurants have become a must-visit destination for food lovers in Lisbon, solidifying its status as the best brunch in Lisbon.

According to Seventh Brunch's founder, Eduardo Volpato, "It is an honor to be recognized by Tripadvisor as the best brunch in Lisbon and to receive the Travellers' Choice Award. This reflects the hard work of our entire team in offering the best brunch in Lisbon and an unforgettable experience for our customers. We are very proud and motivated to continue improving our services and menu to maintain this standard of excellence."

With recognition from Tripadvisor and the Travellers' Choice Award, Seventh Brunch consolidates its position as the best brunch in Lisbon and reinforces its commitment to offering a unique and unforgettable experience for its customers.

About Seventh Brunch

Seventh Brunch is an innovative restaurant chain founded in Portugal by the Italian-Brazilian entrepreneur, writer, and philanthropist Eduardo Volpato. It stands out for offering a unique gastronomic experience. With a welcoming atmosphere that encourages rest and renewal, Seventh Brunch promotes values of inclusion and respect, warmly receiving all customers.



At Seventh Brunch, you will find the concept of "Ubuntu," which means "I am because we are," reflecting our dedication to the community and collective well-being. Our motto, "Brunch with Love," reinforces our commitment to serving meals prepared with care and dedication, creating a truly unique and welcoming experience for everyone.

