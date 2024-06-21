Akcome said the trading of its stocks will be suspended from June 19. Shenzhen-listed cell and module maker Akcome has confirmed its delisting from the Shenzhen stock market. Following the close on June 18, Akcome issued a statement announcing that, in accordance with regulations from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), its stock will be suspended from June 19 onward, marking the termination of its listing. The CSRCE had previously investigated Akcome's controlling shareholder, Zou Chenghui, due to alleged information disclosure violations. Hoymiles announced that it has entered ...

