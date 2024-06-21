The detained panels were shipped by Canadian Solar and Sunova Solar to Europe and Latin America, respectively. The total value of the seized products amounts to over CNY 5 million. Shanghai Customs temporarily seized multiple containers suspected of intellectual property rights (IPR) infringement based on IPR registration records, according to Chinese media outlet Xinhua Daily. Among the seized products were TOPCon HiKu 6 modules from Chinese-Canadian manufacturer Canadian Solar that were shipped to be shipped to Europe and valued at CNY 3. 73 million ($513,700), as well as TOPCon Tangra modules ...

