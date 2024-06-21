Virtalis Limited: Virtalis announces return of founder

MANCHESTER, England, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Global Immersive Visualisation specialist Virtalis has announced the appointment of Andrew Connell, as Chief Product and Strategy Officer, returning to the business after six years.

Virtalis founder Andrew built the business into a world leading solutions provider of transformative visualisation solutions before selling the business to pursue new ventures. For over 15 years, Andrew led the way in the design and delivery of complex deployments to bring detailed and complex datasets to life for the world's largest enterprises, pioneering educational establishments and government and leisure institutions. He returns at an extremely exciting time of new partnerships and large-scale projects getting underway.

Andrew Connell, of Virtalis explains; "There has never been a more exciting time for what can be achieved in VR, so it feels like a brilliant opportunity to step back into Virtalis to help it navigate the opportunities AI and high-end advanced visualisation tools are bringing to a number of sectors. The Virtalis team are some of the brightest in the world and I'm looking forward to being back working with our long-established partners and a host of new clients, producing cutting edge solutions."

Andrew's recent experience has seen him advising VC funds on investments in the Virtual Reality Space as well as developing Immersive training, along with volunteering at Media City mentoring young tech entrepreneurs starting their own businesses.

Andy Hill, CEO and Board Member of Virtalis comments:

"We are absolutely delighted to bring Andrew back into Virtalis - He is one of the global pioneers in VR and Immersive visualisation, has unrivalled experience of developing and implementing solutions for large enterprises and is at the forefront of what can be achieved with all forms of advanced visualisation. Welcoming Andrew back into the business further reinforces Virtalis commitment as global thought leaders and solutions creators, at a time of significant expansion, with more and more global enterprises now exploring how to better leverage and drive value from their large and complex datasets. Andrew will work hand in hand with myself in further developing our client led solutions and products, working with clients to take them on a journey that will deliver significant efficiencies and materialise tangible results."

