Jiangsu International Culture Association: The Light of Museums in the "City of Literature" Illuminates Generation Z

Jiangsu International Culture Association

NANJING, China, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanjing, a city hailed as a "City of Literature", captivates the world's attention with its profound cultural heritage and rich historical legacy. To truly understand a city, one should start by visiting its museums. During the recent Dragon Boat Festival, one of China's traditional festivals, Nanjing's various museums once again became popular destinations for both domestic and international visitors seeking to explore ancient history. According to data from Jiangsu International Culture Association, the city received a total of 5.49 million tourists during the three-day holiday (June 8-10), marking a year-on-year increase of 16.8%.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Museums are guardians of art and hold global significance. On May 18, the annual International Museum Day, Macedonian writer and poet Marijana Kotevska Georgieva visited Nanjing. Through a video vlog, she led international audiences on a virtual tour of various Nanjing museums, including Nanjing Museum, Art Museum of Nanjing University of the Arts, Deji Art Museum, and Nanjing Grand Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum, experiencing the diverse culture of the "City of Literature". "Art is an interconnected form of expression. As a poet, I see poetic expressions in the paintings displayed in the museums," said Marijana.

With their unique cultural appeal, Nanjing's museums continue to draw attention from audiences worldwide, particularly the Gen Z group. Nanjing Museum, one of China's three major museums, is a must-visit for culture enthusiasts due to its extensive collections and high-quality exhibitions. Art Museum of Nanjing University of the Arts attracts numerous art lovers, especially young artists and students, with its avant-garde exhibitions and innovative cultural activities. Deji Art Museum, with its distinctive architectural style and meticulously curated international exhibitions, has become a new cultural landmark integrated with commercial spaces in Nanjing. Nanjing Grand Bao'en Temple Ruins Museum showcases Nanjing's splendid cultural heritage, through the first fully immersive metaverse in the cultural heritage field, allowing both online and offline audiences to "immerse" themselves in the city's long history.

On the Facebook and YouTube pages of the "China Culture & Art" media account cluster, global netizens commented, "The museums in Nanjing are rich in regional characteristics and cultural heritage, housing fascinating Chinese ancient history." "I was amazed by the VR interactive exhibitions in the museums. I hope to have the opportunity to experience role-playing interactions and get closer to the history of the Song Dynasty in Nanjing and become a part of it."

In recent years, with the proliferation of social media and the diversification of cultural consumption, visiting museums has become a new lifestyle for many young people. Nanjing's various museums continuously innovate their narrative cores and enhance service levels, attracting more and more Generation Z visitors. In this charming city, museum culture uniquely nourishes the hearts of young people, inspiring their boundless love for history and art.

For more: https://sourl.cn/GDdupy

Source: Jiangsu International Culture Association