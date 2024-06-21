Driving Change: SOFAR's PV & ESS Innovations Take Center Stage at Intersolar 2024

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOFAR, the global leading provider of PV & ESS solutions, has unveiled the brand-new residential ESS PowerAll and SOFAR Cloud monitoring system at Intersolar with an impressive display that has attracted many visitors to the booth.

SOFAR PowerAll - Ideal for Future Home Energy

The three-phase PowerAll embodies the company's commitment to simplicity, safety, flexibility and intelligence in energy solutions.

With features like plug-and-play installation for reduced costs, built-in battery optimizer for automatic calibration, extended warehouse storage capabilities without recharging, and parallel redundancy to prevent single points of failure, it sets a new standard in reliability and efficiency.

Safety is also paramount in the design. Apart from electricity and cell separation, aerogel pads, explosion-proof valves to mitigate thermal runaway risks, there's comprehensive cell temperature monitoring for enhanced protection.

The flexibility of the system is unmatched, boasting a modular design for seamless power and capacity expansion, active equalization for easy integration of batteries with varying specifications, and an integrated auto-switch for uninterrupted backup power.

Furthermore, intelligence is at the core of the new PowerAll, with a multi-function EMS enabling AC EV charging energy management, fast monitoring with real-time data reading in just 100ms, and hassle-free maintenance for quick upgrades.

SOFAR Cloud - Energy Management in a Digital Way

The SOFAR Cloud provides an all-scenario O&M solution with real-time operational updates and a decade-long historical data storage for fault analysis. Offering automatic upgrades and batch task processing, it optimizes operations with lower costs, and delivers instant fault alerts with various solutions. Designed for user convenience, the system supports mobile monitoring of millions of devices, allowing remote control to minimize maintenance travel expenses. Its user-friendly interface, easy setup and adaptive interaction cater to global users, while the robust architecture ensures stability, security and quick issue resolution.

SOFAR PowerMagic - Maximize Your Commercial Values

As a marvel of engineering, the PowerMagic is endowed with an efficient liquid cooling system and intelligent temperature control, promising unsurpassed cooling capabilities and energy efficiency. The modular design allows for seamless expansion on both DC and AC sides, accommodating up to 6 units in parallel and boasting a maximum storage capacity of 8MWh. Its compatibility with larger cells and an anti-condensation design ensures longevity and lower LCOS, making it a game-changer in the market.

SOFAR PowerMaster - Optimal Utility PV Solutions

The PowerMaster is an industry-leading solution embodied with cutting-edge technologies. The 3+2 safety system ensures reliable and uninterrupted operation at all times. Notably, the air-liquid hybrid cooling system sets an industry standard by reducing heat dissipation loss by approximately 30%. Moreover, the modular design allows for flexible expansion, enabling a single chamber storage capacity of up to 3.93MWh for diverse capacity requirements.

Convinced by the proven capability to offer significant cost savings and ensure a stable power supply, industry partners PVSelected, EFFEKTA and Energynat signed MoUs with SOFAR, emphasizing the company's strength and influence in the European market and marking a crucial chapter of its journey towards global net-zero ambition.

Frank Yu, Executive Vice President of SOFAR, believes that the releasing of three-phase PowerAll and SOFAR Cloud represents another step towards global net-zero goals through an all-scenario solution portfolio and the integration of clean energy and digital technology. "It demonstrates our commitment to accelerating the penetration of affordable renewable energy. By leveraging our R&D capacity, we hope to continue innovating and bring forth solutions to power a sustainable future for all," he added.

About SOFAR

SOFAR is a global leading provider of all-scenario solar and storage solutions with a comprehensive portfolio, including PV inverters, hybrid inverters, BESS, utility ESS, microinverter system and SOFAR Monitor smart energy management system for residential, C&I and utility applications. By 2021, SOFAR entered the TOP5 Global Hybrid Inverter Brands, establishing a global R&D network with three R&D centers and two manufacturing bases. By 2022, SOFAR has shipped 18GW+ inverters to 100+ countries and regions worldwide. By 2023, SOFAR has built an extensive service network of over 20 branch offices worldwide with 500+ R&D staff.

Learn more: https://www.sofarsolar.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444572/Cover.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-change-sofars-pv--ess-innovations-take-center-stage-at-intersolar-2024-302178950.html