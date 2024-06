Filtronic's year-end trading update confirmed that it expects to report FY24 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ahead of our forecasts. Trading in H2 benefited from strong demand from the space market, which we expect to continue into FY25. The company confirmed that it has ramped its production capability to meet this higher level of demand and continues to invest in further capacity expansion to provide flexibility and support for future growth.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...