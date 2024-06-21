Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the Matapedia, Lac Comporte and Pilgrim Island Quartzite Silica projects located in Québec (the "Property"). The Company acquired a 100% interest in the Property from Charlevoix Silica Inc. ("Charlevoix") pursuant to the terms of an acquisition agreement dated April 15, 2024, for consideration of $150,000CAD and the issuance of 750,000 common shares of Argyle.

Silica, or Silicon Dioxide, is a chemical compound with the chemical formula SiO2. It is predominantly found naturally in quartz and various living organisms. Silica is a critical component of sand in numerous parts of the world and belongs to one of most extensive and intricate material families. Silica has multiple uses across various industries, such as glass production, microelectronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and photovoltaic solar cells. There are also technologies exploring the use of silicon to replace the current anode component of Lithium Ion batteries. In July 2023, the US Department of Energy added silicon and silicon carbide to the list of Critical Materials for Energy.

The Matapedia silica property includes 16 cells located in the lower St. Lawrence area, some 36 km from the coastal village of Grand-Métis (Figure 1). The Matapedia silica property covers an area of 912.8 hectares. Access to the property is easy via gravel municipal roads in the parish of Sainte-Moïse. What makes this property particularly interesting is the presence of: silica, limestone, and aluminous claystones close together. This combination could be strategic for specific industrial applications. The presence of regional port infrastructure and the railway are positive factors in allowing the export of industrial minerals to the Great Lakes or to the eastern USA.

Figure 1: Property location map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10451/213879_c9e576088450b916_001full.jpg

The Lac Comporte Project encompasses 1,945 hectares across 33 claims in the regional county municipality ("RCM") of Charlevoix-Est, located on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River near La Malbaie (Figure 1). The industrial potential of this showing will be explored in detail.

The Pilgrim Islands Project encompasses 810 hectares across 15 claims in the RCM of Kamouraska on the south shore of the St. Lawrence and more precisely in the St-André-de-Kamouraska sector is represented by Ile les Pèlerins quartzite showing (Figure 1).

Argyle will execute an exploration campaign in collaboration with the National Institute of Scientific Research ("INRS"), to evaluate the mineral potential of the above-mentioned properties. The exploration and the analytical works are expected to include: Geophysical surveys, geological mapping, channel sampling, bulk sampling, granulochemical and geometallurgical study including X-ray fluorescence.

The INRS is a leading research and training institute. Dr. Richer-Laflèche's, P.Geo, who will manage the exploration works and his team possess exceptional geological and geophysical expertise, particularly in industrial grade silica projects. The INRS team has several portable gas analyzers, sampling equipment, and logistics required for collecting samples and conducting geophysical measurements on land or in aquatic environments.

CEO, Jeff Stevens commented, "Argyle Resources was purpose built to explore and identify prospective assets in the critical metals space. Acquiring the Matapedia, Lac Comporte and Pilgrim Island Quartzite Silica projects in Quebec to complement our graphite exploration property, Frenchvale Graphite in Nova Scotia provides our shareholders with exposure to two strategic critical metals. We are excited to initiate a work program this season and will share details for both in short order."

George M. Yordanov, OGQ., P.GEO., an Independent Qualified Person as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical information reported in this news release.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle is a junior exploration company primarily focused on the Frenchvale graphite property on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. The company has an option agreement to acquire up to 100% of the property by funding or incurring expenditures for a series of work programs. There has been significant historic drilling, mapping and sampling work conducted at the Frenchvale site. The company is focused in the industrial materials such as graphite and silica.

