Wavelabs, a German testing equipment manufacturer. unveiled a new solar simulator suitable for perovskite and thin film mini-modules. Wavelabs, a German manufacturer of testing instruments and solar simulators based on light emitting diodes (LED) unveiled Sinus-430 Advanced made for characterizing thin-film and perovskite mini-modules. It has a customizable spectrum with tunable LED, featuring an illuminated area of 306 mm x 306 mm. "Our new simulator closes the gap between small-scale cell characterization and module-size research and production," stated Wavelabs' project manager Hans-Christian ...

