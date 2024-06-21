Dyspareunia Treatment Market to Hit $1,035.4 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.6%, says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dyspareunia treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 754.1 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,035.4 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights. Dyspareunia, also known as genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder (GPPDJ, is a highly prevalent sexual dysfunction that affects both physical and emotional well-being of women. It has been estimated that approximately 12% of women worldwide experience symptoms of dyspareunia. The high prevalence of this disorder and lack of effective treatment options available has created significant unmet medical needs.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6885

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the dyspareunia treatment market is majorly driven by the increasing research and development activities for developing novel therapies to treat dyspareunia. For instance, in August 2019, researchers from University of Florence, Florence, Italy tested the use of fractional carbon dioxide laser therapy for the treatment of provoked vestibulodynia, which is a form of dyspareunia. The results showed that carbon dioxide laser therapy reduced pain during intercourse and increased sexual function and satisfaction. Moreover, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of dyspareunia is also expected to aid in the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, procedures such as pulsed radiofrequency treatment, botox injection, and radiofrequency coagulation are gaining traction owing to benefits such as less pain, faster recovery time, and lower risks of complication associated with them.

Dyspareunia Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $754.1 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,035.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% Historical Data 2019-2023 Forecast Period 2024-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Awareness and Openness about Sexual Health Issues • Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players Restraints & Challenges • Social Stigma and Cultural Taboos • Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions

Market Trends:

Growing adoption of hormonal therapy is one of the key trends being witnessed in the dyspareunia treatment market. Estrogen plays an important role in regulation of vaginal tissues, and low estrogen levels caused due to menopause can cause thinning, dryness, and inflammations of vaginal tissues leading to pain during intercourse. Therefore, local estrogen therapies through creams, rings, and tablets are widely used for management of dyspareunia caused due to low estrogen levels. Furthermore, increasing preference for alternative therapies for the treatment of dyspareunia is another major trend in the market. Alternative therapies including acupuncture, massage, capsaicin cream, alpha blockers, and nerve blocks are gaining acceptance owing to lesser side effects and advantage of combination therapies.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6885

The selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs) segment is expected to dominate the drug type segment owing to the minimal side effects associated with its usage. SERMs help reduce dyspareunia and vaginal dryness in postmenopausal women by blocking the effects of estrogen in tissues like the breast and uterine lining while having estrogenic effects in other tissues like bone and vagina. Drugs like ospemifene help relieve pain during sexual intercourse and treat moderate to severe dyspareunia through selective action at estrogen receptors in the vagina and other tissues.

Within the route of administration segment, oral route is anticipated to hold the major share due to higher patient adherence. The oral route provides instant relief through easy intake of tablets and capsules. Drugs taken orally get absorbed quickly through the gastrointestinal tract into the bloodstream and provide relief from symptoms within a short period. The non-invasive nature and convenience of oral drugs boost their demand over other administration routes.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dyspareunia treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031, driven by the rising prevalence of postmenopausal symptoms and associated painful sex.

On the basis of drug type, selective estrogen receptor modulators segment is expected to hold a dominant position owing to the minimal side effects of SERM drugs.

On the basis of route of administration, oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to higher patient adherence resulting from easy intake.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to the increasing research on women's health issues and growing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Key players operating in the dyspareunia treatment market include Lupin, Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Duchesnay Inc., AMAG Pharmaceutical Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Myovant Sciences, Novo Nordisk A/S, Viatris Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Millicent Pharma Ltd, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Mundipharma International. These players are involved in developing new treatment options and launching generic versions of branded drugs to strengthen their market position.

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, DARE BIOSCIENCE, INC.M announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared an investigational new drug application for DARE-VVA1, a tamoxifen currently being developed as a non-hormone therapy to be administrated intravaginally in patients with moderate to serve dyspareunia, which often present in menopausal patients with vulvar and vaginal atrophy.

In June 2023, Cosette Pharmaceutical, Inc, announced the acquisition of Endorecherche., Inc.

Ask for Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6885

Detailed Segmentation-

By Drug Type:

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators



Estrogens (Miscellaneous Vaginal Agents)



Corticosteroids



Antibiotics



Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral



Vaginal Inserts



Others

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies



E-Commerce



Others

By Region:

North America:

U.S.



Canada

Latin America:

Brazil



Argentina



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Europe:

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East:

GCC Countries



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa:

South Africa



North Africa



Central Africa

Browse More Insights:

Vaginal Fungi Infections Treatment Market: The global vaginal fungi infections treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 987.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Acute Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Treatment Market; The global acute vulvovaginal candidiasis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 308.0 Mn in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Candidiasis Market: The global candidiasis market size was valued at US$ 873.8 million in 2017, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2018-2026).

About Author:

Ravina Pandya, Content Writer, has a strong foothold in the market research industry. She specializes in writing well-researched articles from different industries, including food and beverages,information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/ravina-pandya-1a3984191 )

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dyspareunia-treatment-market-to-hit-1-035-4-million-by-2031--at-a-cagr-of-4-6-says-coherent-market-insights-302178976.html