Esquire Digital: Anapol Weiss Secures $20.7 Million Verdict Against Honda for Motorcycle Gas Cap Design

Philadelphia jury finds that Honda's design of its 2014 Grom motorcycle fuel system was defective and awards $20.7 million to man whose body was 50% covered with burns when gas escaped and ignited during an accident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / A jury in Philadelphia has awarded a $20.7 million verdict against Honda Motor Company for the design of the gas system of its 2014 "Grom" motorcycle, which was being ridden by a Philadelphia man when he struck a trash truck that pulled in front of him. The $20.7 million award is significantly higher than the $8 million pre-trial settlement demand made by the plaintiff.

Anapol Weiss Wins $20.7 Million Verdict Against Honda

Jamal Boyd, the plaintiff, sustained burns over 50 percent of his body when the gas cap of the motorcycle popped off during the accident. Gas covered Mr. Boyd, and he was ignited in fire seconds after impact with the truck.

The jury found that the 2014 Honda Grom motorcycle Boyd was driving was unsafe and not crashworthy.

"Honda's design of the fuel system, which included a press-on cap, not a screw-on cap, was unsafe because it can come off in an accident, just like it did in Mr. Boyd's case," explained Anapol Weiss shareholder Larry Coben, who represented Boyd along with shareholder Kila Baldwin.

Boyd suffered severe thermal burns, underwent twelve surgeries, and remains seriously scarred for life. He was in his early 20's when the accident occurred in 2020.

The $20.7 million award included $2.7 million for non-economic damages and $18 million for pain and suffering, loss of pleasures in life, scarring/disfigurement, and loss of bodily function.

"This young man's life was heavily altered by the design of the Honda motorcycle he was riding," noted Coben. "Companies have a responsibility to sell products that are safe. This jury sent a very clear message that they must put safety as a priority."

About Anapol Weiss

Anapol Weiss is an award-winning personal injury law firm headquartered in Philadelphia and serving clients all over the United States.

