Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 21-Jun-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B60BD277 Issuer Name SUPERDRY PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jun-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jun-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.105902 7.486845 7.592747 7530360 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B60BD277 105032 0.105902 Sub Total 8.A 105032 0.105902%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swap 30-Apr-2027 Cash 6868139 6.925040 Swap 19-Jun-2034 Cash 556384 0.560993 Swap 01-Jul-2032 Cash 701 0.000707 Swap 16-Aug-2024 Cash 100 0.000101 Swap 23-Aug-2024 Cash 4 0.000004 Sub Total 8.B2 7425328 7.486845%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Goldman Sachs Sachs Group, (UK) L.L.C. 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Goldman Sachs Sachs Group, Group UK 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% Inc. (Chain 1) Limited The Goldman Goldman Sachs Sachs Group, International 0.105902 7.486743 7.592645% Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Goldman Sachs Sachs Group, & Co. LLC Inc. (Chain 2)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

20-Jun-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw

