Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Frankfurt
21.06.24
08:03 Uhr
0,054 Euro
+0,009
+19,21 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERDRY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0420,08412:59
0,0350,05507.06.
Dow Jones News
21.06.2024 12:43 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

DJ Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
21-Jun-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B60BD277 
Issuer Name 
SUPERDRY PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington, Delaware 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name            City of registered office Country of registered office 
Goldman Sachs International London          United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Jun-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Jun-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.105902        7.486845            7.592747   7530360 
or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B60BD277                   105032                     0.105902 
Sub Total 8.A       105032                      0.105902%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swap          30-Apr-2027             Cash          6868139       6.925040 
Swap          19-Jun-2034             Cash          556384       0.560993 
Swap          01-Jul-2032             Cash          701         0.000707 
Swap          16-Aug-2024             Cash          100         0.000101 
Swap          23-Aug-2024             Cash          4          0.000004 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   7425328       7.486845%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate    Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person     undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 1) 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs 
Sachs Group,  (UK) L.L.C.  0.105902          7.486743               7.592645% 
Inc. (Chain 1) 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs 
Sachs Group,  Group UK   0.105902          7.486743               7.592645% 
Inc. (Chain 1) Limited 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs 
Sachs Group,  International 0.105902          7.486743               7.592645% 
Inc. (Chain 1) 
The Goldman 
Sachs Group, 
Inc. (Chain 2) 
The Goldman  Goldman Sachs 
Sachs Group,  & Co. LLC 
Inc. (Chain 2)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error. General email contact: gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

20-Jun-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Warsaw

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  329558 
EQS News ID:  1930775 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.