Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Result of AGM

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Result of AGM 21-Jun-2024 / 11:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 June 2024 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Result of Annual General Meeting The Board of Gulf Keystone is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at 9 A.M (BST) via webcast were duly passed by shareholders. The results of the AGM are as follows: VOTES VOTES % of VOTES RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % AGAINST % TOTAL ISC WITHHELD VOTED 1. THAT BDO LLP be appointed as the Company's auditor to hold office from the close of this meeting until the close of the Company's next annual general 92,298,471 100.00% 2,421 0.00% 92,300,892 41.47% 24,418 meeting and that the Board of Directors be authorised to determine the auditor's remuneration. 2. THAT Mr Martin Angle be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,168,667 99.86% 131,525 0.14% 92,300,192 41.47% 25,102 Bye-laws. 3. THAT Mr Julien Balkany be and is hereby appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,172,091 99.92% 70,811 0.08% 92,242,902 41.45% 152,408 Bye-laws. 4. THAT Ms Wanda Mwaura be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,098,074 99.89% 103,463 0.11% 92,201,537 41.43% 123,773 Bye-laws. 5. THAT Mr David Thomas be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,079,394 99.86% 125,401 0.14% 92,204,795 41.43% 120,266 Bye-laws. 6. THAT Mr Jon Harris be and is hereby re-appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,136,028 99.92% 71,134 0.08% 92,207,162 41.43% 118,148 Bye-laws. 7. THAT Mr Gabriel Papineau-Legris be and is hereby appointed as a Director in accordance with the 92,165,693 99.96% 39,303 0.04% 92,204,996 41.43% 120,314 Bye-laws. 8. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 31 91,545,527 99.29% 656,000 0.71% 92,201,527 41.43% 123,738 December 2023 be and is hereby approved. 9. THAT the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases 92,169,605 100.00% 2,496 0.00% 92,172,101 41.42% 150,404 of its Common Shares. 10. THAT the rules of the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan are approved. 90,761,523 99.17% 762,631 0.83% 91,524,154 41.13% 804,565 11. THAT the rules of the Gulf Keystone Petroleum 2024 Deferred Bonus Plan are approved. 91,266,020 99.68% 293,871 0.32% 91,559,891 41.14% 804,604 12. THAT the Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by shareholders in 2022 be amended to permit 83,364,568 91.04% 8,205,129 8.96% 91,569,697 41.15% 794,798 a one-off retention payment to the Chief Executive Officer in January 2025.

Continuation of share buyback programme

Following the passing of Resolution 9, the Company's share buyback programme of Common Shares for up to a maximum aggregate consideration of USD10 million will continue to the earlier of its completion or the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting, in accordance with the terms set out in the announcement on 13 May 2024.

Board and Committee composition

Following conclusion of the AGM, Gabriel Papineau-Legris has been appointed as executive director and Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ian Weatherdon upon his retiral.

As previously disclosed, the Company is currently in a recruitment process for additional independent non-executive directors upon Kimberley Wood stepping down from the Board at the AGM. In the meantime, Martin Angle has been appointed Chair of the Remuneration Committee on an interim basis pending conclusion of this recruitment process. In addition, David Thomas has been appointed Deputy Chair of the Board and interim Senior Independent Director. Wanda Mwaura has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

An update on the recruitment process will be provided when appropriate.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

