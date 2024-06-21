Temas Resources Corp.: Temas 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Temas Resources Corp. ("Temas" or the "Company") (CSE:TMAS)(OTCQB:TMASF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held June 19, 2024, as described in the Company's Information Circular dated May 3, 2024 (the "Circular") were approved.

A summary of the results is set out below:

Number of Directions: The number of directors is set at four (4) until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders.

Election of Directors: The nominees below were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For % For S. Kyler Hardy 5,130,574 98.87% David Robinson 5,187,472 99.97% Veronique Laberge (1) 4,988,251 96.13% Tim Fernback 5,187,472 99.97%

Veronique Laberge replaced Rory Kutluoglu as a director nominee as per the Company press release dated June 14, 2024.

Auditor Appointment: The Shareholders approved the appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP as the auditors of the Company and further authorized the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to DeVisser Gray LLP for the upcoming fiscal year.

Tim Fernback, Temas President & CEO comments "We are very pleased with the results of the AGM showing a resounding support of the Company and its Directors. We have some exciting plans for the upcoming year and believe that the Company is now in the best position to execute on those plans. We are looking forward to improving the overall asset value at our La Blache and Lac Brule Titanium Dioxide mineral properties with additional exploration and development for the ultimate benefit of our Shareholders."

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:



Tim Fernback

President and CEO

tfernback@shaw.ca

or



KIN Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

tmas@kincommunications.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

