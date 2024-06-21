Furthering the brand's legacy of breaking conventions by merging fashion and sport, the partnership kicks off for the league's 2025 season with the ambition to redefine fashion's role in sailing and sailing's role in pop culture

Tommy Hilfiger, which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces a multi-year partnership with the United States SailGP Team as Official Lifestyle Apparel Partner of the team. Sharing an ethos of disruption and innovation, Tommy Hilfiger and the US SailGP Team will use the partnership to push the boundaries of performance, design and culture.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621047397/en/

Tommy Hilfiger x US SailGP (Photo: Business Wire)

"Since I was very young, I always loved the world of sailing and the nautical lifestyle but SailGP is next level; it's a whole new sport," said Tommy Hilfiger. "By fusing intense racing and elite performance with international competition in iconic venues around the world, SailGP is making waves in adrenaline sport. Mike Buckley and the U.S. SailGP team have a unique vision to create a story and an impact that goes well beyond sporting competitions. I am so inspired by their grit, determination and innovation, and together we have the opportunity to disrupt sailing and bring something new to fans globally."

The most exciting race on water, SailGP is world-renowned for its flying boats, record-breaking speeds and adrenaline-fueled races. The U.S. SailGP Team partnership will launch globally at the Season 5 opening Sail Grand Prix in November 2024, as the circuit brings world-class athletes from rival national teams to legendary global locations; previous seasons have included races from Sydney to Saint Tropez and New York.

"I've long been in awe of how Tommy Hilfiger has defined fashion in sports, so this partnership is a literal dream come true," said Mike Buckley, U.S. SailGP Team CEO. "Tommy Hilfiger blends the world of style and athleticism like no other, and I get goosebumps when thinking about how we're going to shake up the world of sailing."

Having collaborated with sailing teams and athletes since the early 2000s, Tommy Hilfiger continues to pioneer in sports sponsorship by supporting the breakthrough platform both on the water and onshore. The US SailGP's F50 foiling catamarans will feature the TOMMY HILFIGER logo on each side of the boat, as well as team uniforms, and capsule collections. Celebrities and special guests will be invited to exclusive partnership activations, such as riding with the team to experience the exhilarating reality of high adrenaline sailing during '6th Person Sailor' moments, while VIPs will enjoy the highest standard of hospitality in the Adrenaline Lounge.

Sailing has been in the DNA of the TOMMY HILFIGER brand since Hilfiger first designed the iconic flag logo around the nautical alphabet for his initials T, J and H Thomas Jacob Hilfiger. Long inspired by an obsession with sports uniforms and design codes, Tommy Hilfiger got on board with competitive sailing in 2003, sponsoring American sailor Brad Van Liew in the Around Alone yacht race. In 2006, the Hilfiger Sailing team took home overall victory for the first Volvo Extreme 40 Grand Prix.

Friends of the brand are invited to join the community and conversation on social media using TommyHilfiger, @TommyHilfiger, @SailGPUSA and SailGP.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were $9 billion in 2023 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy.com. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

About The U.S. SAILGP Team

Energized by prestigious new owners and investors across U.S. professional sports, entertainment and technology, the U.S. SailGP Team is led by co-owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen, and Mike Buckley as CEO. Seven-time world champion Taylor Canfield is the driver, and the U.S. squad has an All-American roster of talented athletes. The Americans are one of 10 national teams in the SailGP global championship that races in iconic locations around the world using identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 60 mph. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240621047397/en/

Contacts:

Tommy Hilfiger Media Contact

Lyndsey Anderson // Lyndsey.anderson@tommy.com

U.S. SailGP Team Media Contact

Laura Muma // +1.773.960.3960 // lmuma@sailgpusa.com