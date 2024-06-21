Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that members of the Company's management team will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual Neuro Perspectives Virtual Conference being held on June 27, 2024.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on MindMed's Investor Relations website starting on June 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM ET and will remain available for replay on the website for up to 90 days following the event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders. MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD.

