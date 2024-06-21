In a landmark event at Intersolar Europe, the world's leading solar industry exhibition, Hanshow is making its mark unveiling its digital energy solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617126998/en/

Hanshow at Intersolar Europe 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

Hanshow is proud to introduce its latest lightweight solar components at Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry. Designed for ease of installation and superior performance, these components mark a significant advancement in solar technology.

Hanshow provides customized solar systems tailored to each client's unique energy needs and sustainability objectives. This bespoke approach optimizes each solution for maximum performance and reliability, enabling clients to achieve their green energy goals while maintaining operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

These solutions seamlessly integrate into existing energy infrastructures, enhancing efficiency and promoting the adoption of clean, renewable energy sources. By addressing every aspect of the energy value chain, Hanshow ensures a holistic approach to energy management and sustainability.

Comprehensive Digital Energy Solutions

Hanshow offers a comprehensive range of digital energy solutions that cover the entire value chain, including industrial and commercial distributed photovoltaic power generation systems, energy storage systems, and charging pile systems.

Flexible Financing Options

Hanshow's comprehensive approach reduces the need for multiple vendors by offering flexible financing options that minimize upfront costs and operational risks. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) financing and leasing support model streamlines the renewable energy transition by providing development, financing, construction, and maintenance all under one roof.

High-Quality and Performance Standards

Hanshow is backed by established engineering management expertise, reliable professional and technical skills, robust business development capabilities, efficient resource integration, and comprehensive service operations.

360° Sustainable Transition

Hanshow provides a seamless and efficient approach for businesses of all types to adopt renewable energy, reduce their carbon footprint, and enhance overall sustainability.

Advanced Energy Storage and EV Charging Solutions

Hanshow's energy storage component features a 400 kWh capacity, ensuring efficient use of solar power by storing excess energy for use during non-sunlight hours and electric vehicle charging component with 360 kW capacity, providing essential infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles.

Innovating for the Future

Later this year, Hanshow and Singfilm Solar will inaugurate a joint research laboratory dedicated to advancing solar technology. This collaborative effort aims to develop a new generation of solar cells that will feature significantly higher efficiency, an extended lifespan, and reduced production costs.

About Hanshow

Hanshow is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electronic shelf labels and digital store solutions. The company offers customers a series of customized IoT touchpoints and digital store solutions that deliver customer-centric insights. Hanshow's solutions have provided services to a vast number of stores in over 50 countries and regions, helping them streamline operations, optimize pricing strategies, and offer consumers a more personalized experience. Learn more: www.hanshow.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240617126998/en/

Contacts:

info@hanshow.com