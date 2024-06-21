Trolltunga, Norway's most spectacular rock formation, has become a dream wedding destination. This year, a record number of couples exchanged vows on the longest day of the year, with ceremonies lasting until midnight on the Instagram hotspot.

"We came across a post on social media, and it feels surreal to finally be standing here on Trolltunga. We have been looking forward to this for a long time. It is incredible", explains Daniele Arcuri Lavinia Paretti.

For the first time, wedding ceremonies on Trolltunga lasted until midnight to accommodate a record number of couples. Conducting the ceremonies on the longest day of the year the day with the most daylight provided a unique and unforgettable wedding backdrop.

"We wanted to do something special for our wedding, and now we are standing in the most beautiful nature we have ever seen. We are almost speechless. This was a truly fantastic experience", says Daniele Arcuri Lavinia Paretti from Italy.

An International Dream

Mayor Roald Aga Haug married twenty couples from 11 countries, including Norway, Scotland, Germany, Romania, Italy, Poland, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Denmark. Multiple couples describe it as a "dream to be married in the Norwegian nature" and feel "blessed to be allowed to do this."

"We loved it. This was exactly what we wanted and came to Norway Trolltunga for", says Federica Migliori and Luka Landucci, who also travelled from Italy.

A Growing Trend in Fairytale Landscape

Interest in nature weddings in Norway has increased significantly in recent years. When the possibility was first introduced, three couples got married on Trolltunga. The number has now grown to 20 couples for several reasons. Record-high temperatures in Europe have sparked massive interest in the Norwegian fjords. Never before have there been so many tourists in the Hardangerfjord region just outside Bergen.

The wedding day started with a 10-kilometer hike to Trolltunga. Equipment and wedding dresses were transported by helicopter, and several tents were set up for the couples to change before the ceremonies. Local musicians played captivating music to set the right mood during the ceremonies.

A Revitalized Region

Although weddings do not generate significant income, the increased interest in vacationing in Norway and Hardanger has led to million-dollar regional investments. The area is now flourishing with new activities and attractions every year. Hardanger, including Trolltunga, has become one of the most popular destinations in Norway.

