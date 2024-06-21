Sincerely Amirror Drops New Single 'Run It' Produced by Akon

ATLANTA,GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / The music world is about to be set ablaze with the release of "Run It," the highly anticipated new single from Sincerely Amirror, an Atlanta-based powerhouse signed to Akon's Konvict Kulture label. "Run It" will be available for streaming and download on June 21, 2024, providing a thrilling preview of her debut EP Reflxns, which will follow on June 28, 2024.





Amirror

'Run It' Single Cover





Born in West Virginia, Amirror discovered her love for music at a young age, inspired by her family's rich culture of karaoke and soulful gatherings. Her journey began with talent shows and festivals, leading to an Artist Development program that honed her skills and set the stage for her future success.

Amirror's life took a pivotal turn when she met global sensation Akon, who was captivated by her unique sound and undeniable talent. Signing her to his Konvict Kulture label, Akon opened doors to a new world of musical opportunities, including a transformative visit to Senegal that deeply influenced her artistic vision.

Produced by Akon and co-produced by Spotless and Konvict Kulture's newest producer Nektunez, "Run It" showcases Amirror's dynamic fusion of Afro beats and Afro pop. Her music resonates with a deep connection to her roots and the influential artists she admires.

"Amirror's journey and dedication to her craft are truly inspiring," said Akon. "Her new single 'Run It' is a powerful introduction to the world of Reflxns and a testament to her unique talent and voice."

"Run It" is more than just a single; it's a reflection of Amirror's life experiences and her evolution as an artist. Her fans, known as "Reflections," connect deeply with her music, finding pieces of themselves in her lyrics and beats.

"I've poured my heart and soul into 'Run It' and the entire Reflxns EP," said Amirror. "I want my fans to feel the energy, the passion, and the connection to our shared heritage in every track."

With a career that has already seen international tours and collaborations with artists like Mase, Teni, and Rotimi, Amirror continues to break boundaries and redefine the music landscape. Her upcoming EP promises to be a deep, rhythmic exploration of Afro beats, offering both up-tempo and soulful tracks that speak to the heart.

Don't miss the release of "Run It" on June 21, 2024.

For more information and to download "Run It," visit https://vydia.lnk.to/AmirrorRunIt.

Contact Information

Katina Fields

Publicist - KFields PR Agency

katina@kfieldspr.com

(714) 865-5690

SOURCE: Sincerely Amirror

View the original press release on newswire.com.