Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QLZC | ISIN: CA38065L1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 5XFA
Frankfurt
21.06.24
09:59 Uhr
0,020 Euro
+0,000
+1,02 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD MOUNTAIN MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0200,03114:17
0,0200,03010.06.
ACCESSWIRE
21.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Mining 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") (TSX:GMTN)(OTCQB:GMTNF)(FRA:5XFA) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held June 19, 2024, as described in the Company's information circular dated May 10, 2024 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results are set out below:

  • Number of Directions: set the number of directors at four (4).
  • Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular the Meeting were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For

% For

Withheld/ Abstain

% Withheld/Abstain

Bruce Sifton

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%

Ronald Woo

593,571,600

99.81%

1,130,618

0.19%

Hugh Behroozy

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%

Nadine Hoehne

593,697,340

99.83%

1,004,878

0.17%

  • Approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
  • Re-approved the Company's Equity Incentive Plan.
  • Approved new Articles for the Company.
  • Approved a 10 to 1 share consolidation.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

For Further information, please contact

Gold Mountain Mining Corp.
Phone: 778.262.0933
Email: IR@gold-mountain.ca
Website: www.gold-mountain.ca
Twitter: www.twitter.com/goldmtnmine

SOURCE: Gold Mountain Mining Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.