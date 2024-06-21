BaseFi Launching Presale on Base Chain: A New Era for Project Incubation and Staking in the Base Ecosystem

BaseFi Announces Inaugural Presale on June 25, 2024: Paving the Way for Project Incubation and Staking in the Base Ecosystem. BaseFi is a community-driven project incubator, staking platform, and DAO dedicated to enhancing the Base ecosystem. Leveraging the Base chain and Coinbase's extensive network, BaseFi aims to provide sustainable token economics, first-mover advantages, and robust DAO governance, driving the future of decentralized finance and innovation.

BaseFi, the first launchpad and incubator on the Base chain, is excited to announce its inaugural presale starting on June 25, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone in BaseFi's mission to foster the growth and diversification of the Base ecosystem through high-quality project incubation.

Presale Information

The BaseFi presale will span three days with a goal of raising 20 ETH by offering 10% of the token supply at a 200 ETH Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV). Post-presale, an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) will follow, and BaseFi will begin trading on Uniswap.

To mitigate initial sell pressure, 50% of presale tokens will be distributed to investors before the IDO, with the remaining 50% unlocked linearly over 30 days. The presale aims to bootstrap trading liquidity on Uniswap, reducing slippage and promoting price stability by increasing ETH in the liquidity pool. All presale proceeds will be added to the Uniswap Liquidity Pool (LP) alongside 15.5% of the BaseFi token supply, with LP redemption tokens being burned to bolster trading confidence.

BaseFi's Core Mission and Strategy

BaseFi aims to democratize access to early-stage investments on the Base chain by connecting teams with investors to crowdfund project development and DEX liquidity through its Presale and IDO structure. The platform's core strategy is driven by the 'community flywheel,' a concept inspired by Amazon's growth strategies. This three-stage, self-reflective cycle exponentially amplifies the growth of the BaseFi ecosystem:

Building and Sustaining the Core Community: Through staking incentives and referral programs, BaseFi cultivates a robust and engaged community. Attracting Quality Teams and Projects To Base: An active and supportive community attracts high-quality projects and teams to launch and fundraise through BaseFi. Expanding the Community: Successful project launches attract more community members, creating a cycle of continuous growth and attraction of quality teams.

Sustainable Revenue Generation

BaseFi's revenue model is designed to support long-term sustainability. Revenue generated from fundraising fees, early unstaking penalties, and a carefully structured staking distribution curve ensures the platform can maintain attractive Annual Percentage Rates (APR) for staking while balancing initial demand and long-term growth.

About BaseFi

Presale Details

The presale on June 25th, 2024, offers investors a unique opportunity to become early adopters of BaseFi, securing their position in a promising and rapidly growing platform. Participants will gain access to exclusive benefits and be part of a pioneering community set to drive significant advancements in the Base ecosystem.

For more detailed information about BaseFi and the upcoming presale, please visit [BaseFi Documentation]( https://docs.basefi.org/ ) or https://basefi.org/presale

Media Contact

Organization: BASEFi

Contact Person: Tony Sircio

Website: https://basefi.org/

Email: contact@basefi.org

City: Phuket

Country: Thailand

SOURCE: BASEFi

