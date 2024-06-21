Labor Smart, Inc.: LOCK'DIN Beverages Holds Town Square On X, Announces Ambassador Rose Namajunas, and Provides Business Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) (the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages, maker of performance drink brand, LOCK'DIN, is pleased to announce it held a town square on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces on June 18th. The following topics were discussed:

New Brand Ambassadors Rose Namajunas & Alyse Anderson

LOCK'DIN Beverages, the trailblazing energy drink company, proudly introduces UFC Champion Rose "Thug" Namajunas and ONE Championship MMA fighter Alyse "Lil' Savage" Anderson as official brand ambassadors. This dynamic partnership unites the relentless spirit of MMA fighting with the invigorating power of LOCK'DIN.

Namajunas, a former UFC strawweight champion, epitomizes resilience, determination, and unwavering focus-the same qualities that define LOCK'DIN's commitment to excellence. Just as she's conquered the octagon, Namajunas will now champion LOCK'DIN's mission to fuel greatness, both inside and outside the ring.

"In the cage, she's faced adversity head-on," says CEO, Tom Zarro. "Success isn't just about winning-it's about pushing boundaries, embracing challenges, and never settling for mediocrity."

Unyielding Grit: Namajunas's journey mirrors LOCK'DIN's relentless pursuit of innovation. Just as she trains tirelessly to achieve victory, LOCK'DIN pushes the envelope to create beverages that elevate performance.

Precision and Focus: Namajunas's precision strikes and calculated moves align seamlessly with LOCK'DIN's commitment to quality ingredients. Just as she hones her technique, LOCK'DIN crafts its beverages with precision.

Champion Mindset: Namajunas's mindset-fierce, adaptable, and unbreakable-resonates with LOCK'DIN's vision. Whether in the cage or at the gym, she embodies the spirit of a champion as do her 2.5 million passionate Instagram followers. LOCK'DIN empowers consumers to channel their inner champions.

"LOCK'DIN isn't just a drink; it's a mindset," says Zarro. "Together, we'll inspire greatness in every sip."

Second Quarter Sales Update

LOCK'DIN Beverages provided a current-quarter, preliminary sales update:

Estimated Gross Sales

April 2024: ~$114,000

May 2024: ~$78,000

June 2024: ~$50,000 (projected)

While the second quarter represents significant sales growth both on a Quarter-over-Quarter and Year-over-Year basis, the LOCK'DIN team has its sights higher. "We are not satisfied with these results and are working dilligently to ramp up direct-to-consumer channels until we are ready for retail expansion", said Zarro. "Nevertheless", Mr. Zarro continued, "we benefit from low operating costs, specifically in the area of compensation, thanks to the generosity of the volunteer team, including board members and executives."

New Prospective Board Member & Next Gen Beverages President, Michael Araghi

Labor Smart, Inc. is pleased to announce the election of Michael Araghi to the Board of Directors, subject to compliance review by OTC Markets. Additionally, effective July 1st, Mr. Araghi has accepted the role of President of Next Gen Beverages, where he will use his extensive business experience to solidify the daily operations of LOCK'DIN. Mr. Araghi's election and executive role come at a pivotal point for the Company as it prepares for accelerated growth.

Limited Edition "Freedom" Hydrogen Water

In early June, LOCK'DIN Beverages released limited-edition "Freedom" Hydrogen Water to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day. Experience the refreshing hydrogen-infused Taste of Freedom this 4th of July at https://lockdin.com/collections/taste-the-freedom, while supplies last!

Town Square Space Recordings on X (formerly Twitter)

Part 1: Interview with Rose "Thug" Namajunas | https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1BdGYrrXBbMJX

Part 2: Investor Q&A with Tom Zarro | https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1PlKQDDrMNnxE

About LOCK'DIN Beverages

LOCK'DIN delivers life-changing, science-driven products formulated to provide athletes, entrepreneurs and everyday achievers safe and effective natural products that help improve performance and recovery without compromising health. The Brand offers four ready-to-drink beverages and a functional Coffee Pod.

LOCK'DIN is a global brand endorsed by World Famous Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao who uses the products daily in his training regimen and is also an investor, shareholder and member of the company's Board of Directors.

LOCK'DIN Hydrogen Rich Water (HRW) supports performance and recovery, beneficial for stress, and found to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. HRW is available in Natural, Orange, Strawberry and Lemon Lime flavors.

LOCK'DIN Nootropics Functional Performance Beverage provides smooth, sustained energy without the crash, using organic caffeine sources and formulated without artificial colors, artificial flavors or sugar. Naturally sweetened with plant-based stevia, the drink is available in Berry Cherry, Grape, Pineapple Coconut, Strawberry Watermelon and Tamarindo.

LOCK'DIN Nootropics Focus Coffee Pods bathes your cells with the taste and sense-awakening properties of organically grown coffee!

LOCK'DIN Alkaline Water with Electrolytes is made with purified water and ionized to a PH of 9.5+ which is found to help rehydrate the body after an intense workout while supporting a healthy PH.

Visit www.lockdin.com to try our products and experience what it means to be LOCK'DIN!

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of Labor Smart, Inc. ("Labor Smart" or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although Labor Smart's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause Labor Smart's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Labor Smart specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

