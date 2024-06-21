Duke Energy Supports First Responders With $500,000 in Grants for Emergency Preparedness in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Duke Energy:

Funding will support 33 nonprofits and government agencies

Grants will pay for training, life-saving equipment and new technology to aid in disaster planning and recovery operations

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 21, 2024 /3BL/ - As hurricane season begins, emergency managers and first responders turn their eyes to the tropics as they continue to prepare their communities for the possibility of impacts from severe weather.

Duke Energy is preparing as well and stands in support of these communities across South Carolina by announcing $500,000 in microgrants through the Duke Energy Foundation. These funds will increase community resiliency and local ability to help residents prepare for and recover from the devastation brought by significant weather events.

"Preparing communities to respond to severe weather impacts begins in our neighborhoods and communities," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "Providing our fellow first responders with the tools and training to handle whatever Mother Nature throws our way is necessary in maintaining a resilient and prosperous South Carolina."

Duke Energy's Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was designed to help organizations with roles in emergency preparedness increase their resiliency to these events through advanced preparation, planning, equipment and training. Applicants could request funds up to $20,000. Grants were awarded to 33 nonprofits and governmental entities across the state.

"Cherokee County Emergency Management would like to thank the Duke Energy Foundation for awarding Cherokee County this year's grant. This grant will double our sheltering capabilities adding 100 cots and the necessities along with 10 special-needs cots, helping those in need when they need it the most. The grant will also allow us to purchase a pet sheltering kit so we can start to address those needs as well." - Douglas Bowers, Director of Emergency Management, Cherokee County

"Duke Energy is always a great partner for us at the City of Sumter, and this grant is no exception. Being storm-ready is crucial for us. It helps our employees prepare for potentially hazardous weather so that we, as a city, can best serve and protect our citizens and ideally prevent any damage before it gets to that point. At the City of Sumter, we like to Invest, Invite, and Serve. And thanks to Duke Energy, we can invest in this equipment that will allow us to better serve the people of Sumter in a safe and timely manner." - David Merchant, Mayor, City of Sumter

"This new eye in sky will generate an overhead picture of a scene and provide a more complete view for responding ground crews. Adding this new information to an emergency incident should allow us to implement new response strategies that will improve operations along with saving lives and property plus promoting a safer work environment for our personnel." - Jimmy Flynn, EMS Operations Coordinator, Landrum Area Fire & Rescue District

"We appreciate Duke Energy's assistance with providing funding for equipment to help the City of Clemson communicate information to our community, especially during power loss and challenging circumstances." - Jorge Campos, Chief of Police, City of Clemson

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

