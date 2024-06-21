Symposium and Abstracts Highlight Data from Real-world Implementation and Utilization of INTERCEPT Platelets and Plasma as well as from Red Blood Cell and LED Illuminator Programs

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq:CERS) today announced a lunch symposium and selection of abstracts at the 38th International Congress of the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT), taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from June 23 through June 27. Transfusion medicine experts and professionals from around the world attend the ISBT Congress.

The following is a list of selected presentations and abstracts of interest for Cerus. All presentation times are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST). The full program of Cerus-related abstracts can be found at the following link: https://interceptbloodsystem.com/sites/default/files/resources/2024_isbt_abstractbook_final.pdf.

Oral Presentations

Thursday, June 27, 2024 12:30 p.m. Cerus Lunch Symposium Pathogen Inactivation: Further evidence for implementation The natural virome and pandemic potential: Disease X Comparison of clinical outcomes in cardiac surgery, using INTERCEPT platelets and conventional platelets Benefits and challenges of implementing pathogen inactivation methods the importance of high quality randomized clinical studies

Thursday, June 27, 2024 11:15 a.m. Quantifying Residual Red Blood Cells in Platelet and Plasma Components: Flow Cytometry and a Visual Inspection Tool Support Implementation of Pathogen Inactivation

Poster Presentations

Held between Monday, June 24 and Thursday, June 27, 2024

Cold-Storage of Amotosalen-UVA Pathogen-Reduced Buffy-Coat Platelet Concentrates for Up to 21 Days: Biochemical and Functional Characterization, and Identification of Platelet Subpopulations

Safety of Amotosalen/UVA Platelets and Plasma Transfused In Routine Clinical Use: Real World Evidence From 2 Large European Transfusion Medicine Centers, 2019-2022

Introduction of 7-Day Amotosalen/UVA Pathogen Reduced Platelets In Honduras: Impact on Platelet Availability In a Lower Middle Income Country

Amotosalen-UVA Pathogen Reduced Plasma, Cryoprecipitate Reduced (PRPCR): An Optimized Cost-Effective Component for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Development of a Next Generation Illuminator for Photochemical Inactivation of a Broad Spectrum of Pathogens in Platelet Concentrates and Plasma

Evaluation of Plasma Treated for Pathogen Reduction With Amotosalen and a Prototype LED Illuminator

Cerus representatives will be in the exhibition area at booth D.18.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world's blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of Pathogen Reduced Cryoprecipitated Fibrinogen Complex (commonly referred to as INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex), a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

