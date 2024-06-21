Las Vegas, Nevada and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2024) - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a multi-state operations-focused cannabis company, is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended April 30, 2024, and to provide shareholders with an operational update. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 FY2024 (ended April 30, 2024) Financial Highlights:

Q3 FY 2024 Three Month Period Ended April 30, 2024 (in Millions of US$) Q3 FY 2024 Q3 FY 2023 Revenue $4.41 $4.17 Gross Profit $1.96 $1.93 Net Operating Profit (Loss) ($1.34) ($1.28) Net Income/(Loss) ($2.54) ($3.61) Q3 FY 2024 Nine Month Period Ended April 30, 2024 (in Millions of US$) April 30 2024 April 30 2023 Revenue $13.39 $13.24 Gross Profit $6.05 $5.43 Net Operating Profit (Loss) ($3.26) ($3.83) Net Income/(Loss) ($2.54) ($9.30)

Q3 FY2024 Operational Highlights:

Markham Illinois dispensary continues to show growth with new customers and increased transactions each month.

Continued construction on the Lynwood, Illinois dispensary with the building fully complete. The final stages of the project were delayed awaiting a permit from Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to finalize roadworks and connection of services that was granted a week ago. The dispensary is roughly one mile from the border of Indiana and images of the dispensary can be viewed at https://bodyandmind.com/illinois/lynwood-status.

Received the New Jersey Annual license for BaM Body and Mind Dispensary NJ, Inc. The dispensary will be 4,000 square feet with more than 100 parking places. Demolition is complete and the building permit has been granted. The dispensary in Lawrenceville is in a jurisdiction that has approved only two dispensaries and is on the main US 1 (Brunswick Pike) corridor with over 35,000 cars per day passing by.

Management Commentary

"We continue to execute on our strategy of reducing our footprint and focusing on developing our most valuable assets," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "Our quarterly and nine-month financial results demonstrate modest revenue growth and improvements in bottom line results as we continue to streamline our operations. We're pleased that our Lynwood, Illinois location has recently received approval to connect the completed building to services and commence required roadwork. We look forward to completing construction for this operation shortly. We believe the Illinois and New Jersey markets remain underserved and our strong locations and capabilities will support high returning operations for the Company and shareholders."

For further details, please see the Company's recent Form 10-Q filing on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar/search, and the interim financial statements filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is an operations-focused cannabis company with active retail operations in Illinois and California and pending retail operations in Illinois and New Jersey. We work daily to increase our market share through delighting customers while also continuing to hone our operational efficiencies to drive profits. We are primarily guided by the metric of return on investment. Currently, we believe the most significant return on investment projects in front of us are successful retail cannabis store launches in Illinois and New Jersey, which augment our existing retail footprint. We also believe that our team's core operational skillsets will create significant future shareholder value as the cannabis industry matures.

