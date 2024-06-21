Access Insurance Proudly Supports the New Charity Heroes Awards

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Insurance, a leading specialist charity insurance broker, is thrilled to announce its support for the newly launched Charity Heroes Awards, an initiative by the Benefact Group designed to celebrate the incredible work of charities and their people.

The Charity Heroes Awards aim to recognise charities in a genuine and accessible way. Access Insurance is particularly excited to support the Charity Leader of the Year category, which spotlights inspirational CEOs and senior managers who have championed causes and inspired positive change.

"We are delighted to support these new awards which put the great work that charities are doing at the centre, and don't cost anything for them to participate in" said Simon Hickman, CEO of Access Insurance. "Charities and their leaders work tirelessly to make a difference, often with limited resources. These awards provide a platform to recognise their exceptional efforts and leadership."

The Charity Heroes Awards offer a simple entry process, requiring just a 250-word pitch for various categories, including Local Community Initiative, Climate Action Project, Volunteer of the Year and Digital Fundraising Initiative. Category winners will receive a £5,000 donation to their charity, while runners-up will receive £1,000 donations.

The free awards ceremony will be held on 28th November at the iconic Tower of London, a venue insured by the Benefact Group, providing a truly memorable experience for all shortlisted.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Benefact Group's Charity Heroes Awards 2024. This new Awards programme celebrates and supports charities working tirelessly to make positive change. Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give."

Access Insurance encourages charities, volunteers, and senior leaders to use this opportunity and submit their nominations before the deadline of July 26th, 2024.

About the Charity Heroes Awards

Benefact Group's Charity Heroes Awards 2024 is designed to celebrate and support charities who work tirelessly to make positive change.

Charities based in the UK and Ireland are eligible to apply.

Entries are open between Monday 17 June and Friday 26 July.

For more information visit https://benefactgroup.com/awards

The category criteria is as follows:

Award What judges will be looking for… Volunteer of the year Volunteers who have gone over and above, making positive impact for

charities, dedicating their time and energy to a great cause Climate action project Charities which have inspired and motivated action to tackle the climate

crisis Local community initiative A project which has reached the heart of a local community to tackle a

local issue Digital fundraising initiative Inspiring digital fundraising which has created new sources of income and

motivated supporters Small charity, big impact A small charity (with a turnover of less than £1m) that has made a big

impact Charity leader of the year A charity CEO or other senior leader who is a role model for others by

championing a cause and inspiring change

About Access Insurance

Access is an ethically driven, Chartered Insurance Broker that services over 16,000 charity and not-for-profit organisations.

Their mission is to help all types of charities and not-for-profits manage their risks by giving specialist advice and designing bespoke insurance policies.

The business is built on social enterprise principles and values. Their culture embodies generosity in serving and giving to charitable causes. One of their key motivations for growth is to positively impact the sector through philanthropy.

As of January 2024, Access Insurance is part of the Benefact Group , owned by the Benefact Trust. The Group is an international family of financial service businesses with deep charity expertise in insurance, broking and investment management.

About Benefact Group

Benefact Group is an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity.

Owned by a registered charity, Benefact Trust, Benefact Group's family of businesses provide specialist insurance, investment management and broking and advisory services in the UK, Australia, Canada and Ireland.

Benefact Group is the third-largest corporate donor to charity in the UK, according to the UK Guide to Company Giving 2023/24. It has donated almost £200m to charity since 2014 and is aiming to reach its target of giving £250m by 2025.

