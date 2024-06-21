NX Development Corp. Enrolls First Patient in OVA-302 Study After FDA Orphan Designation for Gleolan

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / NX Development Corp. (NXDC) is pleased to announce a significant milestone. Following the FDA's Orphan Designation for the diagnostic management of ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer earlier this year, our first patient was recently enrolled in and successfully completed her surgery with Gleolan as part of our ongoing OVA-302 study.

Salvatore DeSena, MD, CEO of NX Development Corp., responded enthusiastically: "NXDC is thrilled to reach this milestone so quickly in our ovarian development program. Moreover, our second patient has already been scheduled for surgery. Kudos to the NXDC team and our external investigators for these accomplishments!"

Dr. Ulrich Kosciessa, Chairman of the Board of NXDC and CEO of photonamic GmbH & Co KG., adds, "As a group, we are proud to develop Gleolan for fluorescence-guided surgery in oncological diseases. With our OVA-302 study initiated in the US, we aim to expand additional programs into other geographies, e.g., Europe and Japan, and into additional indications in the future. It is exciting to see how fascinated our investigators are about using our technology."

Gleolan is an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for visualization of malignant tissue during surgery. It has gained clinical recognition for its use in this regard.

About NX Development Corp:

NX Development Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of photonamic GmbH & Co. KG, a member of the SBI Holdings Inc. Group (Tokyo, Japan), is dedicated to revolutionizing cancer care through innovative solutions and groundbreaking developments in fluorescence-guided surgery.

