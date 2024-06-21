Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Celebrates National Wagyu Day on June 21 With a Free American Wagyu Sandwich Offer

Only 35% of Americans Have Tasted American Wagyu; Capriotti's Makes This Premium Beef Accessible to All

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is excited to celebrate National Wagyu Day on June 21 by offering a special treat to its customers. Fans of the renowned sandwich franchise can enjoy a free small American Wagyu sub, or any sub of their choice, by signing up for Capriotti's text offers at capriottis.com.

American Wagyu at Capriotti's

American Wagyu Sandwiches at Capriotti's Sandwich Shop





In a recent survey of 1,500 Americans, only 35% of people have ever eaten American Wagyu. In the survey, 55% of those who have tasted American Wagyu recall their first time having it was at a steakhouse. With its permanent menu offering of four craveable American Wagyu sandwiches, Capriotti's makes the premium protein more accessible to all and wants America to know more about it.

National Wagyu Day on June 21 is a celebration of the famous Japanese beef known for its exceptional marbling and exquisite taste. To educate America on the favorite meat among food enthusiasts and connoisseurs worldwide, Capriotti's is teaching fans and their taste buds all about American Wagyu through its "Wagyu U" content series on two popular social media platforms.

The first three Wagyu U lessons are:

Wagyu is pronounced "WAA - gyoo." In Japanese, "Wa" means "Japanese" and "gyu" means "cow."

American Wagyu is a crossbreed of purebred Japanese Wagyu and primarily American Black Angus, combining the best traits of both breeds.

A select few quick-service restaurants offer the premium protein, including a selection of four original sandwiches at Capriotti's.

All American Wagyu beef at Capriotti's comes from Snake River Farms, the pioneer in American Wagyu. Snake River Farms livestock are raised on ranches throughout the Northwest and their proprietary herd of American Wagyu cattle is featured on the menus of the finest restaurants and specialty retailers around the world - including Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

Capriotti's decision to allow customers to experience American Wagyu for free is a testament to its passion for premium ingredients and delicious flavors.

"By giving customers the opportunity to savor the taste of American Wagyu beef for free on National Wagyu Day, Capriotti's aims to treat our fans to an exceptional experience that will leave them craving more," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. "By celebrating National Wagyu Day in this special way, we're reaffirming our position as a leader in the premium sandwich industry."

Join Capriotti's on June 21 to commemorate National Wagyu Day and claim a complimentary American Wagyu sandwich at capriottis.com. Customers can indulge in the unparalleled taste of American Wagyu by redeeming their unique code through the CAPAddicts app while dining in, carrying out or ordering online/in the app. Visit your nearest Capriotti's Sandwich Shop today to experience your first time.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchise restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub The Bobbie® was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook and follow on TikTok, X and Instagram.

Contact Information

Joe Spencer

Account Supervisor

jspencer@barkleyus.com

(816) 609-3493

SOURCE: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.