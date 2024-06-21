iRCM Inc: Trusted Experts in End-to-End Medical Billing and Credentialing Services Nationwide

"Healthcare providers often find themselves balancing the demands of patient care with the complexities of medical billing and credentialing," said Ahmad Masoud, CEO of iRCM Inc. "Our mission is to equip practices with the tools and expertise needed to boost revenue, achieve effective resolution, and attain financial success. Our advanced technology and dedicated team ensure that our clients receive the best possible service."

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / iRCM Inc, a leading medical billing company, proudly announces its extensive suite of end-to-end medical billing and credentialing services available across the United States. Recognizing the administrative complexities faced by medical practitioners, iRCM offers specialized solutions designed to optimize revenue, improve risk management, and ensure accurate provider enrollment and credentialing.





Our comprehensive services include medical coding, healthcare contract negotiation, EHR/EMR integration and consultation, clinical quality improvement, and more. With RCM expertise spanning over 40 medical specialties, we have effectively addressed the unique billing needs of various specialties, including mental health billing, cardiology billing, podiatry billing, and more.

iRCM's team of seasoned professionals leverages cutting-edge technology and follows the latest industry regulations, ensuring accuracy and compliance throughout the revenue cycle. By partnering with iRCM, providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care, while we handle the complexities of billing and credentialing with precision.

"My medical practice has been using iRCM for three years, and we are very satisfied with their services. Our dedicated contact person Thomas is top notch and always available. I just wish we had been using them when my practice started," said Dr. Stephanie Carter-Robin, a satisfied client. "The entire staff is very knowledgeable and courteous. I highly recommend the company!"

About iRCM Inc.

iRCM Inc. is a provider's trusted medical billing company in the USA, offering customized services, R&D resources, and platform-independent experts for comprehensive revenue cycle management. With extensive expertise in medical billing, practice management, audit review, and healthcare consultancy, iRCM delivers quality-focused services that optimize collections, ensure compliance, and reduce administrative costs across various practices.

