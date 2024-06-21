Net Savings Link Inc: NSAV Announces Save-The-Date for VIP Event

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink:NSAV), a leading Web3, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced today a Save-The-Date for a VIP event on July 26, 2024, in Downtown Nashville, TN. The specific location will be provided to approved attendees on July 10, 2024, via email and direct message on TheAlley.io. Entrance to the event will require an event NFT, provided at no cost to the participants.

Event Details:

• Date: Friday, July 26, 2024

• Location: Confidential

• Time: 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM

• Sponsors: NSAVx.com, NSAVPay, TheAlley.io, DiVinciPay, EVERESTlpp.com and special sponsors to be announced

Included (All Sit-Down Meals):

• Full Breakfast

• Full Lunch Menu

• Full Dinner Menu with open bar from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Speakers: 20 VIP speakers will share their knowledge on topics including DEX, CEX, utility tokens, 501c3 tokens, taxation, legal regulations, meme coins, specific projects, and project tokens.

Broadcasting: The event will be recorded by TheAlley.io and broadcasted on TheAlleyTV.com.

Audience Capacity: The event will accommodate 150 attendees, including up to 50 NSAVx VIP shareholders. VIP shareholders' tickets will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To be placed on the VIP list, candidates must fill out the form at https://www.thealley.io/vipevent VIP enrollment begins on June 21, 2024, and ends on July 10, 2024.

Kevin Simon, CEO of NSAV, stated, "Having attended the most recent Austin crypto events, I witnessed firsthand areas that needed our improvement, as well as the importance of connecting face-to-face with our shareholders, funding partners, and potential projects. This will be the first of many events we are going to roll out across the country to better connect with the people who have tasked us with building NSAV, while also sharing our story with the general public to educate consumers on the importance of using crypto in real life."

About Net Savings Link, Inc.: NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the Web3, blockchain and digital asset industries. The Company drives innovation in the digital currency space by developing advanced blockchain technologies, digital assets, and market solutions that bridge the gap between traditional business frameworks and the future of decentralized technology. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

