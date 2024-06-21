World's largest independent health agency welcomes new Gold, Silvers, and Bronze to its growing pride of Lions for 'Voice 2 Diabetes,' 'American Cancer Story,' and '47'

Klick Health more than tripled the number of Lions it's picked up over the past couple days at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, earning an Innovation Grand Prix, three Entertainment Lions (a Gold, a Silver, and a Bronze), and a Silver Lion for Digital Craft. After earning a Gold in Pharma and a Bronze in Health Wellness earlier this week, Klick's latest honors bring its Cannes tally to seven thus far.

Last night, after receiving the coveted Innovation Grand Prix for 'Voice 2 Diabetes', Klick Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal said, "We our incredibly proud of the lifesaving innovations arising from Klick Labs and all our Klicksters who've been on this remarkable machine-learning journey. It began over a decade ago, before AI was sexy, and was entirely incubated in our lab against a legitimate market gap. We invested years of effort in this area with clinical trials made even more challenging through the pandemic. By remaining hyper-focused, embracing our hacker roots, and prioritizing outcomes over optics, our team didn't just make diabetes screening ambient and accessible through a simple app, they invented a practical way to help the millions of people across the globe who have diabetes, but don't know it."

'Voice 2 Diabetes' is a smartphone app that turns voice samples into an equitable life-saving tool using AI to detect Type 2 diabetes through subtle vocal changes imperceptible to the human ear. Currently in submission with Health Canada as Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), 'Voice 2 Diabetes' also took home a Gold Pharma Lion on Monday.

At a press conference yesterday, Innovation Lions Jury President Diego Machado said, "The Innovation category consistently offers a glimpse into the future, transforming ideas into tangible realities...This year, the jury faced an exceptionally competitive range of contenders...In such a competitive year, one particular entry stood out to the Jury. This groundbreaking piece combines years of technological and medical research into a seamless user experience. Its excellence not only earns today's top award but also paves the way for a new frontier in medical, mobile, and democratic access to healthcare."

Inspired by culture of experimentation

Agency Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy said, "I joined Klick five years ago because I was looking for new and innovative ways to solve impossible problems in health and help propel creative to new heights. Receiving an Innovation Grand Prix plus Lions in Entertainment and Digital Craft is huge recognition of what makes Klick different. It also pays tribute to the incomparable, world-class team of Klicksters who bring it everyday and never stop believing in the power of creativity."

On Tuesday, Klick won two Entertainment Lions a Gold and Silver for 'American Cancer Story,' the film it created for Change the Ref, an organization founded by the parents of Joaquin Oliver, who was tragically killed in the Parkland school shooting. The shocking coming-of-age short spotlights horrifying CDC statistics attributing cancer and gun violence as the number three and number one killers of children and teens in the U.S. It was co-written and directed by José Padilha, and produced by Taking Over Films, with original score by Maroon 5's James Valentine and VFX by Pierre Buffin.

According to Strategy magazine, Entertainment Jury President Geoffrey Edwards said 'American Cancer Story' "was probably the best demonstration of brand collaboration that we saw out of just about every piece of work. The twist at the very end was one that we all loved, and we didn't see it coming."

Klick also received a Silver Digital Craft Lion and a Bronze Entertainment Lion for the animated film '47.' Produced for Café Joyeux, a global family of cafe-restaurants that hires and trains people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the film was inspired by the journey of a boy with Down syndrome. Klick co-created the film with Zombie Studio, Canja Audio Culture, and the Down syndrome community. It also won a Bronze Health Wellness Lion on Monday.

Klick's Latest Cannes Results

INNOVATION

GRAND PRIX: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Early-Stage Technology

PHARMA

GOLD LION: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Non-Regulated Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional Creative Data

SHORTLIST: Voice 2 Diabetes KVI Brave Fund Inc: Non-Regulated Innovative Use of Technology: Patient or Healthcare Professional Healthcare Product Innovation

HEALTH WELLNESS

BRONZE LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Health Awareness Advocacy Brand-Led Education Awareness Film Craft: Production Design/Art Direction

ENTERTAINMENT

GOLD LION: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Partnerships Brand Partnerships, Sponsorships Collaborations

SILVER LION: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Branded Content Fiction Films: Up to 5 Minutes

BRONZE LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Challenges Breakthroughs Social Behavior Cultural Insight

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Challenges Breakthroughs Social Behavior Cultural Insight

DIGITAL CRAFT

SILVER LION: 47 Café Joyeux: Form Motion Graphics Design Animation

FILM

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Online Film Sectors Travel, Leisure, Retail, Restaurants Fast Food Chains

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Culture Context Challenger Brand

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Viral Film

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Screens Events

SHORTLIST: American Cancer Story Change The Ref: Culture Context Single-Market Campaign

FILM CRAFT

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Production Production Design/Art Direction

SHORTLIST: 47 Café Joyeux: Post-Production Animation

On Monday, Klick was also ranked the world's overall number-two Healthcare Agency and number-two Healthcare Network of the Year for the second consecutive year.

About Klick Health

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick's client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by over 185 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative that has made it one of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet.

In 2023, Klick won 160 top creative honors and seven agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows, including Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards' Global and North American Independent Health Agency of the Year; and Cannes Lions' #2 Healthcare Agency, #2 Healthcare Network, and #10 Independent Agency of the Year. Klick is also consistently ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com

